Woods At Sasan wins the best Wellness Resort at the India Awards 2022

Hyderabad/ Ahmedabad | March 2022, | Woods At Sasan, India’s first biophilic retreat has been awarded the Best Wellness Resort at the India Awards 2022 in New Delhi today. The award is an honor earned by Woods At Sasan after working to build one of the finest and most sustainable luxury retreats in the country. Felicitated by Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Hon’ble Minister of State Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India.

THE INDIA AWARDS 2022 have been conceptualized with an aim to recognize States, Organizations, and individuals for their contributions to the Tourism-Travel & Hospitality Industry of India. The India Awards 2022 were organized by the Knowledge Chamber of Commerce & Industry in association with the Global Knowledge Research Foundation.

Mr. Maulik Bhagat, Founder, Woods At Sasan, and Managing Director of 1000 Island Hotels & Resorts expressed his gratitude for this recognition saying, “I am humbled by this award bestowed upon Woods At Sasan and am proud to contribute to the incredible tourism industry of India. We have worked to make Woods At Sasan a biophilic resort that aligns design-thinking with well-being, and I am delighted that the India Awards 2022 has recognized our hard work, both in developing Woods At Sasan as the ideal wellbeing retreat, and in our services and initiatives to maintain the ecosystem and community in Sasan Gir forest.”

The flagship venture of 1000 Island Hotels and Resorts, Woods At Sasan, Gujarat, is a modern retreat in the woods and is spread over 16-acres of an old mango orchard and supports a variety of birds, insects, and small animals. Designed with modern architectural principles that respond to the environmental and regional conditions, Woods At Sasan is built using locally sourced, non-toxic, reclaimed, and reusable materials to minimize concrete use and reduce carbon footprint for a sustainable stay.

Located far from the tumultuous city, this remote refuge is spearheading a whole new path of best-in-class-wellbeing practices – a slow, sustainable, nature-immersed lifestyle through curated wellbeing programs called Pathways. Intent-based, and drawing upon nature, ayurveda, and yoga, the 3–5-day Pathways explore life and wellness, nutrition and growth, outdoors and game, culture and heritage, and a selection of retreats hosted by professionals.

“Woods At Sasan has genuinely set the standard in the tourism and wellness industry, defying all odds to adapt to ’modern hospitality ‘and thrive in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. We’ve always changed to meet the requirements of our guests while remaining committed to our core principles of delivering holistic, sustainable wellness programmes which provide lasting transformation of mind, body, and spirit,” added Mr. Bhagat.

Woods At Sasan has effectively drawn upon ancient wellness techniques and layered it with the needs of a modern lifestyle to craft a stay that offers a holistic approach to living and healing and reconnection with nature.