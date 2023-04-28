Work-life balance at the forefront: Balancehero India implements an unlimited leave policy

28th April, 2023 | Noida – In recognition of the World Day of Health and Safety at Work, Balancehero India, a digital lending company with an NBFC and PPI license, has announced several new initiatives to prioritize the well-being of its employees. Notably, it has become one of the first companies in the fintech ecosystem to offer an unlimited leave policy to its employees, emphasizing its commitment to creating a safe and healthy work environment. By prioritizing the health and safety of its employees, Balancehero India aims to lead the industry in promoting a positive work-life balance.

In addition to providing unlimited leaves, Balancehero India has also introduced a range of employee programs, including flexible working hours and a hybrid working model, as well as team bonding programs like “The TB Way.” These programs are designed to make the workplace more flexible, supportive, and rewarding, allowing employees to work in a way that best suits their needs and responsibilities outside of work.

Balancehero India has also started the “Ways of Working” program, or “WOW,” designed to make new employees feel welcome, comfortable, and supported from day one. From the Buddy Program to the New Joiners Team Lunch, Balancehero India is committed to making sure every employee feels valued and included. “The TB Way”, a quarterly team bonding program designed to boost morale, increase team bonding, and let employees unwind and have fun. Finally, the ACE (Aiding Career Enhancement) Program is designed to help employees grow and develop professionally. The program provides opportunities for career advancement and personal growth, giving employees the tools and resources they need to succeed.

Commenting on the developments, Gaurav Sharma, CHRO of Balancehero India, emphasized the company’s unwavering commitment to its employees, stating, “At Balancehero India, our employees are our top priority, and we believe that fostering a supportive and adaptable work culture is key to their success. As pioneers in our field, we take great pride in being one of the first organizations in the fintech ecosystem to introduce an unlimited leave policy. Through these initiatives, we are confident that our team members will have a positive impact, leading to job satisfaction and productivity, making it a desirable workplace for top talent.

In an era where work-life balance has become increasingly important, Balancehero India’s focus on its employees’ well-being is a commendable step. By introducing employee programs that support flexible work arrangements, career advancement opportunities, and team bonding, the company is setting an example for the industry to follow. Lastly, the company places a strong emphasis on caring for its stakeholders. This is evident from the organization’s past CSR initiative, the Sahayk Programme, which aimed at providing upskilling opportunities to 1,000 young Indians. This initiative is aligned with the government’s “Digital India” campaign and highlights the company’s dedication to creating a positive impact in the community.