WorkIndia highlights construction, garment, and law as consistent and thriving blue-collar departments in 2022

India, 08 February 2023: WorkIndia, India’s largest blue and grey collared recruitment platform, recently conducted an internal analysis comparing the years 2021 and 2022 and illuminating the departments experiencing significant growth within the blue-collar industry. The survey reveals that the top departments for both male and female candidates in the blue-collar industry are construction, astrology, law, garment making, and gardening in 2021. The construction and gardening departments maintain consistency with male representation at 100% in both 2021 and 2022, while female representation in the diamond jewelry and astrology segments was 100% in 2021. The graphic design sector saw a 122.84% increase in female representation in 2022.

The survey results show that the automobile department had the highest concentration of male blue-collar workers, with 2.20% participation in 2021, while female representation in the same sector stood at a mere 0.10%. On the other hand, industries such as delivery, content writing, and pharmacists have seen a percentage increase of female employees by 56.09%, 28.40 %, and 87.55% respectively. The housekeeping department also experienced notable growth of 58.20% in female workers and 40.09% in male workers.

Commenting on the statistics, Nilesh Dungarwal, Co-founder and COO, WorkIndia said, “At WorkIndia, we are gratified to observe the flourishing of certain key departments in comparison to the year 2021. Our aim is to furnish the 258 million blue-collar workers in India with meaningful livelihoods. The blue-collar sector is undergoing substantial transformations as a result of recent technological advancements. At WorkIndia, we are committed to bridging the divide between job seekers and employers with utmost transparency and an efficient process.”

The survey also reveals that the labor departments have noticed a whooping increase of 215.7% in women workers. The blue-collar industry is undergoing significant changes in recent years, as automation and robotics reduce the demand for manual labor and increase the need for workers with advanced technical skills and training. The growth of e-commerce and online marketplaces is also transforming the distribution and sale of goods and services, particularly in the unorganized sector, leading to the rise of numerous employment opportunities in various departments in the blue-collar industry.