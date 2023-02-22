Workruit aims to partner with over 500+ Colleges to offer resume-building & career growth opportunities through its SaaS platform

Hyderabad, 22nd February 2023: Workruit, an AI-powered career and recruitment platform, has announced plans to collaborate with over 500+ colleges in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities to prepare students for the workforce with their flagship product, Resume Builder empowering job seekers to achieve their career goals. The technology-enabled platform shall also extend employability services to its students. Workruit aims to equip students with digital skills that will make them future-ready and allow them to have a competitive edge in the race for employability.

Workruit ambitions to fill gaps in existing learning by offering various career advancement opportunities, particularly in non-metro areas. With the partnership, students from the colleges shall get access to the platform to build their cover letters and critical first-copy professional resumes. Students can avail of features like Resume Templates, Video resumes, AI-resume analysis, job description to resume compare and analysis, tips and suggestions, grammar checks and many more. Workruit’s Resume Builder will also support college-selected templates (with college branding). The SaaS platform will provide tips, recommendations, and AI review analysis based on its data bank of over 200,000 HR-approved statements, jargon, and other information compiled by 40+ HR experts.

Students will have a real-time unique Resume URL that can be accessed forever and shared with any employers instantly. Furthermore, students can track the progress of placements in one place, saving management, administration, and the placements team much time. The college also gets access to companies which are a part of Workruit (2500+) for internships, placements, guest lectures; mentor connect and many more activities. The platform will automate hiring and selection via its Tinder interface.

“India’s job market is both competitive and diverse. Recruiters face numerous challenges while screening resumes, making it difficult to identify the right talent. Parallel job seekers are also unable to display resumes that distinguish them as standout candidates. Understanding that, Workruit Resume Builder, with our advanced AI & ML technologies, is addressing a critical issue for the industry by creating a level playing field for both applicants and employers. Also, Workruit Resume Builder is a web and mobile tool that will be helpful for users to explore the tool in their preferred medium.” says Mr Manikanth Challa, CEO of Workruit.

We have been using the Workruit Resume Builder services for our students and have seen a significant improvement in the quality of their resumes. The platform is user-friendly and provides a wide range of templates to choose from. The students have also appreciated the step-by-step guidance provided throughout the process. We are happy to recommend Workruit to other colleges and universities.” says Mr Delhi Babu, VP – Placements, Mohan Babu University

Mr Raghuveer, Principal, Indian Institute of Management & Commerce (IIMC) said, “The Workruit Resume Builder has been a game-changer for our college placement program. Not only has it helped our students create professional and polished resumes, but it has also provided them with valuable guidance and tips for the job application process. We are thrilled with the results and highly recommend Workruit to other colleges and universities.”

Workruit Resume Builder has built over 1.5+ million resumes on the platform and has users from across the globe. The company has collaborated with many educational institutions and colleges, including the Indian Institute of Management Commerce, Vasavi Engineering College, Mohan Babu University, and the BLDE Association.

The company has recently raised over $500,000 in pre-Series A round led by the family office of Kantamaneni from the US.