Workruit aims to reach 4 Million+ Resumes through its Resume Builder platform

Hyderabad, 14th December 2022: Workruit, a career-tech platform, with its flagship product Resume Builder, one of the leading AI-based Resume building platforms in India, aims to reach about four million+ resumes across all domains and fields, which includes more meaningful resumes relevant to industry & resources for every career stage. The company, so far, has reached over 1.5 million resumes and the critical domains covered include IT, Business Development, Sales, Finance & Communications.

To achieve the goal of 4 million+ resumes, Workruit, along with Tier 1 markets, aims to focus more on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and educate them on the resumes that create a stronger impact. The company also aims to partner and create awareness among youth about the platform and how it can create several job opportunities for them & bridge the gap that is visible today. Together, Workruit aims to build a career development ecosystem for both the industry and job seekers through its suite of B2B and B2C solutions, which includes an AI-powered Resume Builder and a Job Search & Recruitment platform.

Resume Builder from Workruit uses AI and ML technology to help job seekers create resumes from scratch with little to no human intervention. The platform makes cover letters and the critical first copy’ professional resume’ using job-winning resume analytics, keywords, and various creative tools. The platform also focuses on Video interviews/CVs that have become the new normal in hiring. The AI algorithm uses an ultra-powerful user interface with a databank of over 200,000 HR-approved statements, jargon, and more from 40+ HR experts.

Furthermore, the platform’s intelligent AI enables a superior Job Discovery Platform that filters job search results and presents a customized list of jobs best suited to each qualification, skill, and experience. Through its Tinder interface, the platform uses technology to automate hiring and improve recruitment efficiency and effectiveness.

Workruit has an impressive roster of world-class universities, job boards and companies using their technology. The company currently works with scores of education players and colleges, including institutions like Indian Institute of Management Commerce, Vasavi Engineering College, GITAM University, Mohan Babu University, and BLDE Association among others. Furthermore, more than 2500+ employers, from Just Dial, BYJUs, HDFC, Fortune Group, Reliance Group, Amazon, Asian Paints, etc., have hired job seekers. Workruit also operates the Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) platform in collaboration with Telangana State and is currently in talks with other Governments. DEET, over time, has built global and national partnerships with Equifax, NASSCOM, ISB, CII, ICICI Foundation and many other organizations.

Speaking on the plans, Manikanth Challa, CEO & Founder, Workruit, said, “Since its inception, Workruit has grown by more than 110% year on year. To bring equal opportunities & access, Workruit intends to expand its solutions to more regional and international languages, and make the Mobile platform available to a broader audience in their preferred language to build a digital resume.”

The company has recently raised over $500,000 in pre-Series A round led by the family office of Kantamaneni from the US.