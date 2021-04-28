Workshop On Social Entrepreneurship & Funding Today

Brand India is organizing an exclusive workshop on ” Social Entrepreneurship and Funding ” on 28th April-2021, from 5 pm to 6.30 pm through a Live Webinar. India’s best experts on Start-ups, Incubation, Innovation, Health Care and Policy Strategists will speak at this workshop. The workshop is sponsored by Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences, it is a private residential institute, Deemed to be University in Coimbatore. It was founded by Dr DGS Dhinakaran and his son Dr Paul Dhinakaran. , and supported by Yali Foundation.

The workshop will have Dr Chintan Vaishnav , Newly joined Mission Director of Atal Innovation Mission. He hails from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA, Mr Ajay Muttreja, president at CEO clubs of Delhi, Strategic Advisor & Mentor ( Start-ups & MSMEs ), Dr Roopinder Oberoi, Faculty at University of Delhi, Founder CISE, Research Fellow UK, Visiting Professor HUST, China, Dr Edmund Fernandes , MD, CEO, CHD Group, Senior Fellow , Atlantic Council consultant – United Nations , ESAP, US State Department Alumnus, Ms Taranjeet Kaur , Manager Entrepreneurship Development, Strategic partnership ( BIRAC ), Dr Jawahar Surisetti, Advisor to Government , Ted Speaker, Startup Mentor & Best Selling Author and Advisor ,Mr Tamil Maran , Social Strategist & Architect.

Brand India is a knowledge platform and wants to be the voice of India’s business captains from diverse industries. It specializes in the CSR domain, Event Management, Publishing and Research. It encourages debates, seminars, one-to-one Interviews, Conferences, Ideations on diverse subjects, and through continuous engagement, it wants to influence the policymakers of our country. The event conceptualization is done by Mr Adil Firoze, An independent CSR and Sustainability consultant . The event will be moderated by Sandeep Simon Behera, Director – Branding & Promotions of Karunya, Deemed to be University .

Social entrepreneurs/enterprises are becoming increasingly important as an alternate model in development and social transformation that can develop innovative products and create improved service delivery, job creation, promotion of human rights and poverty alleviation. People from different walks of life are creating and implementing effective, Innovative and sustainable solutions to battle social, economic, health and environmental challenges. These solutions essentially include services and products, which may be for profit or non-profit.

Workshop Theme:

Funding: The theme for the Social Entrepreneurship workshop is ” Social Enterprises and Funding ” addresses one of India’s most pressing challenges, the funding of the Social Enterprise Sector. The workshop aims to explore funding avenues for Social Entrepreneurs / Enterprise to transform the lives of most of the Indian population, and how doing that will help achieve the goal of AtmaNirbhar Bharat.

Typical funding avenues which may be discussed are:

Incubators Corporates / CSR Funds Direct Loans Impact Investors Competitions Accelerator Programs Self/ Family/ Friends/ / Angel Investors Crowd Funding

This workshop will encourage participants to interact with speakers and fellow participants, share their own work and experiences in the social sector.

