Workshop on stem cell techniques at unveiled at Manipal Centre for Biotherapeutics Research

Bengaluru, February 2023: Manipal Centre for Biotherapeutics Research (MCBR) organized a five-day workshop entitled “Stem cell culture, functional characterization and potency assays”, which was inaugurated by Pro Chancellor of MAHE, Dr H S Ballal. The workshop aimed to provide hands-on experience in various techniques involved in stem cell culture, functional characterization, and potency assays required to ascertain the efficacy potential of stem cells. Twelve participants from leading research institutions participated in the workshop.

During the inauguration, Dr. Ballal emphasized the need for organizing such workshops in upcoming research fields like stem cells and regenerative medicine to build talented workforce. He also appreciated the research work being carried out by MCBR and wished the participants a great learning experience.

Speaking about the workshop Dr H S Ballal, Pro Chancellor of MAHE said, “Organizing workshops like this is crucial for the advancement of research in emerging fields like stem cells and regenerative medicine. I am glad to see the Manipal Centre for Biotherapeutics Research taking a lead in this area which will help build a talented workforce that will contribute to the growth of the healthcare industry.” Dr VR Ravi, Director of Mothercell Regenerative Centre Pvt Ltd, Trichy said, “Stem cells have enormous potential to address various healthcare challenges. This workshop provides participants with valuable knowledge and practical experience in stem cell techniques, which is essential for developing stem cell-based therapies that can benefit patients.” Dr Sharath Kumar Rao, Pro Vice Chancellor, Health sciences, MAHE said “I am pleased to see the Manipal Centre for Biotherapeutics Research taking a proactive role in promoting research and innovation in the areas of cell, gene, protein, nanotechnology, regenerative medicine, and biomaterials. This workshop is an excellent example of the center’s commitment to developing a skilled workforce and contributing to the growth of the healthcare industry.”

The workshop witnessed participation from twelve participants from leading research institutions. The inauguration function was graced by esteemed guests, including Dr H S Ballal, Pro Chancellor of MAHE, Dr VR Ravi (MS Ortho), Director of Mothercell Regenerative Centre Pvt Ltd, Trichy, and Mr Manohar BN, MD & CEO, Stempeutics Research Pvt. Ltd., who shared their valuable insights on the importance of stem cells-based products and the challenges faced in the stem cell industry. The workshop aligns with MCBR’s vision to contribute to the advancement of science and technology and promote the development of the healthcare industry.