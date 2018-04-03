World Autism Day at Oberoi Mallin association with SOPAN Trust

Mumbai: Oberoi Mall, a landmark shopping destination in Mumbai celebrated World Autism Awareness Day in association with SOPAN Trust on April 1, 2018. SOPAN, an NGO which provides services to children with autism and developmental disabilities, put up a stall at the Oberoi Mall foyer. Several interactive activities to make the general public participate in this event were undertaken. The activities undertaken at the SOPAN stall were interactive games, Interviews; Tattoo printing, Nail art, distribution of pamphlets, exhibition of items made by the students of SOPAN and showing films on autism.

The Event was attended by enthusiastic crowd of 150 people from SOPAN and many more from the general public who visited Oberoi Mall on that day.The general public was drawn to the stall because of the beautiful display of items and the interactive games and activities. The feedback given by the public was very heartwarming. One of the writings in the feedback diary:

“Felt really good seeing an organization working so hard with full dedication in regard to such a cause”

Mr. Anupam T, Vice President, Oberoi Mall, said, The event was jointly organized with SOPAN who is providing services to children with autism and other developmental disabilities for the past 15 years. We are happy to associate with them to help build awareness and support these kids”.