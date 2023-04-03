World Class Air Rifle Shooting Range opens in North Bangalore

Bangalore, April 03,2023: A world-class 15-lane 10-metre shooting range “Art Of Shooting” was inaugurated recently in Kempapura. Hebbal, North Bangalore by Dr. B.R.Ravikanthe Gowda IPS who is currently IGP of Central Range, Bengaluru. He was accompanied by M.B Ramakrishna Prasad DIG Police KSRP, Bhaskar Nair KGS Assistant Director Department of Youth and Pramila Aiyappa who is a double Olympian.

This shooting academy will be the epicenter for several shooters in Bangalore and plan to create future Olympians. Art Of Shooting provides all required advanced machinery and facilities for the shooters. It will offer world class grassroot training for professional shooters and will provide coaching for budding and aspiring shooters too. The shooters will be coached by Mr. Ramachandran who has already produced several National and international shooters.

Art Of Shooting founders Mr. Shekar, Mr. Karthik, Mr. Thilak and Ms. Beena Rani are committed to increase the popularity and give India top class Shooters in 10 Meter Air rifle shooting which has seen several international medals in recent years and became famous when Abhinav Bindra Bagged Gold Medal in 10-meter Air Rifle competition in 2008 Olympics games.

Founders were inspired to start a new range as they could not find a competitive shooting range nearby for their children to train. Most of the founders children are already competing at national level and now find themselves with this world class facility to practice and represent India in the coming days. Similarly, this shooting range is going to be a boon to several shooters in Bangalore.