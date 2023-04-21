World Earth Day Quote by Ms. Akshi Khandelwal, Founder & CEO, Butterfly Ayurveda

“As we celebrate World Earth Day, let us note that our planet is not just a place we live in, but a living organism that sustains us. It is imperative to understand the vital importance of living in harmony with nature and the impact it has on our health & wellbeing.

Respecting and staying attuned with the natural cycles of Earth, honoring our flora and fauna, we improve our overall health and reduce our impact on the environment while preserving Mother Earth.

Sustainable practices that honor earth’s resources and ways, providing natural and effective solutions to customers such as developing Ayurvedic, natural and organic products using natural methods, eco-friendly packaging options, use of biodegradable tea bags or paper, use of natural resources in a methodical manner to conserve the environment will help grow Earth’s vitality, keep the environment clean and healthy and ensure earth’s long term restoration cycle.

This World Earth day, let us all take a moment to reflect on the impact of our actions on the planet and commit to making small yet positive changes that would help protect the environment and boost its growth. Choosing to walk instead of driving short distances, reducing single-use plastics, planting trees, consuming seasonal fruits and vegetables, adopting conscious ways to recycle waste are a few effective changes that can help protect our planet and create a sustainable and healthy future for all people of the earth and for the generations to come”

Written By: Ms. Akshi Khandelwal, Founder & CEO, Butterfly Ayurveda