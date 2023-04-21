World Earth Day Quotes from Acer India, Pure Storage and Virtusa Corporation

“As we celebrate World Earth Day, we value the transformative potential of technology to establish a sustainable future for our planet. Our Earthion initiative is a testament to our unwavering commitment to minimizing our ecological footprint and driving forward sustainable practices. At Acer, we firmly believe in collective efforts toward a greener future. Innovation and technology, aligned with environmental consciousness, can pave the way for a better world for generations to come.” – Sooraj Balakrishnan, Head of Marketing, Acer India.

“This year’s Earth Day theme, “Invest in Our Planet,” resonates with Virtusa, as we firmly believe that what benefits the planet also benefits business. The theme calls for action to build sustainable communities, countries, and economies for individuals, businesses, and governments alike. As a global engineering company, Virtusa is committed to empowering our clients and teams with a sense of purpose and a passion for both people and the planet. Through our unique and industry-leading tools, we aggressively measure and improve quality and reuse at the source to maximize “right first time” and decrease “cycle time.” By reducing the environmental footprint of our products and services, we are playing a significant role in preserving the planet’s health. On this Earth Day, we pledge to continue our commitment to creating a sustainable future for all.” – Denver DeZylva, Senior Vice President -Facilities and Sustainability, Virtusa Corporation.

“The message for Earth Day is for each and every one of us to act boldly, innovate broadly and implement equitably. Technology companies such as Pure Storage have to be more conscious than ever that our products continue to push innovation forward while reducing our impact on the environment. Digital transformation does not need to stop, there are technology choices which companies can make to maintain the pace of digitalisation while keeping a close eye on carbon emissions. This is the commitment that Pure has made to our customers, partners, our employees and to Mother Earth.” – Ramanujam Komanduri, Country Manager, India, Pure Storage.