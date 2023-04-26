World Earth Day: Trident planted hundreds of trees to contribute towards Environment Conservation

India, 26 April 2023 – On the occasion of World Earth Day, Trident Group planted hundreds of saplings at several schools including Bhartiya Vidya Mandir, Kitchlu Nagar and Delhi World Public School in Ludhiana. Staying true to its theme of “Good to the environment” and “Good to the society”, Trident Good Paper led this drive in association with the Department of Forestry, Punjab Agriculture University (PAU).

Over 150 trees were planted in two phases with participation of students, teachers and other officials. The trees will help produce hundreds of KGs of Oxygen and will contribute towards green and sustainable India.

Alongside, poster-making activities were also organized for students where they actively participated and created some thoughtful posters around World Earth Day.

“We have been working on environment protection and choosing sustainability since the very idea of Good Paper came. With innovation in technology, we are able to save millions of trees by providing eco-friendly wheat straw- based paper. I am glad that through this plantation drive, we will do our bit towards working for a sustainable future and good health of mother earth” said Mr. Naveet Jindal, Managing Director of Trident Paper. “Our efforts are aimed towards making this planet better and we will also plan more such drives in the near future so that we not just Save the Trees but also plant as many we can” he added. “The idea of organising this plantation drive in schools is to make students understand the importance of planting trees and how their small contributions can lead to the betterment of this planet” said Prof. Harmeet Singh Saralch from the Department of Forestry, PAU.

Students were also made aware of the threats that our environment is facing and what measures they can take to build a safer, greener and better tomorrow. The drive was concluded by distributing My Choice notebooks among students and staff members. Made from wheat straw, these notebooks are eco-friendly, good for students and the planet.