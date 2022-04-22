Today, the three R’s for the environment – Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle – cannot be emphasised enough. Over the last few years, there has been a tremendous increase in demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly products. Consumers have grown more conscious of their purchases as a result of the increase in awareness, and they are more motivated to purchase more green items. As a result, more sectors and companies are banding together to promote ethical and environmentally responsible production processes.

As World Earth Day approaches, we take a look at a few “green projects” being implemented by various businesses and brands to help protect the environment:

1. Cruelty-free, sustainable clean beauty brand Green And Beige

The beauty and cosmetics industry, too, has evolved into a force for environmental conservation. By avoiding the use of toxic chemicals and adapting vegan products, beauty businesses are seeking to contribute to the industry. As a clean beauty brand, Green And Beige is committed to developing products that are safe for human health while also conserving the environment and the world. Green And Beige prefers a nature based approach to formulations based on ingredients that are sustainably sourced, biodegradable, functional and safe on health.

2. ChargeEZ by ValetEZ: Electric vehicle destination charging solution.

The most significant advantage of electric vehicles is the contribution they can make to improving air quality in cities. Pure electric automobiles create no carbon dioxide emissions when driving because they do not have a tailpipe. This significantly minimises air pollution.

EV adoption lowers PM2.5 (particles smaller than 2.5 microns) and PM10 (particles smaller than 10 microns) emissions. EVs help eliminate all toxic tailpipe pollution, e.g. NOx, HC and Carbon Monoxide (CO) which cause premature deaths and are extremely harmful for those suffering from Asthma.

Simply put, electric automobiles lower pollution providing cleaner streets, making our cities and towns clean. Just one electric car on the road for a year can save an average of 1.5 million grammes of CO2. That’s the equivalent of four Mumbai-Chennai round-trip flights. ValetEZ is a fast-growing tech-driven company that makes parking and electric vehicle charging easier for vehicle owners in the country. Their latest solution ChargeEZ promotes the adoption of electric vehicles because of their environmental benefits. They are focused on sustainable mobility for more livable cities.

3. On World Environment Day, HDFC Mutual Fund launched the #NurtureNature initiative.

HDFC Mutual Fund (HDFC MF) has launched the #NurtureNature campaign, which will see a tree planted on behalf of investors who sign up for a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) between May 31 and June 4, 2021. For this creative social cause, HDFC MF has partnered with Grow-Trees.com, which is dedicated to the cause of planting trees.

For filing a SIP through digital / online channels only with a minimum of Rs. 1000 per month, for a term of at least 3-years in an equity-oriented scheme (excluding arbitrage and index funds) in both regular and direct plans, HDFC MF would plant a sapling on the investor’s behalf. A tree will be planted on behalf of the registrant three months after the date of registration.

4. Numero Uno’s Jeanswear and the Environment

Whereas the washing process of creating denim generally wastes and consumes 70 litres of water, this native Indian Jeanswear brand ‘Numero Uno’ substantially reduced the water and chemical usage by only using ‘ONE GLASS OF WATER’ to manufacture a pair of Jeans. The brand is collaborating with ‘Jeanologia,’ a group of wash technologists, to create environmentally friendly collections. They’re also employing more blended fabrics (rather than 100 percent cotton), materials derived from recycled and post-consumer waste yarns, and Tencel and hemp blends to get closer to sustainability.

As a mainstay of the fashion business, one may expect significant environmental damage as a result of its manufacture, therefore the need of the hour is for the jeanswear sector to adapt to more eco-conscious ways. Considering Jeans and Sustainability – Numero Uno is contributing to the campaign by constructing and employing laser machines to replace sand blasting, which will help both workers and the environment. The brand has used the G2/Ozone procedure as well as eco wash/ Nano bubble technology to save water and dangerous chemicals. The laundromat features an ETP plant as well as zero discharge technology, which means that all of the water released is recycled and reused after treatment, causing low or no environmental effect.

5. Mother Dairy’s commitment to environmental protection

Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd. (MDFVPL), the country’s leading milk and milk products company, reiterated its commitment to a cleaner environment a day before World Environment Day 2021, and announced that it had collected and recycled/co-processed 7,284 MT of post-consumer used plastic waste in the country until March 2021. Multi-Layered Plastic (MLP) and Single Layered Plastic (SLP) trash are both included in the total volume.

MDFVPL launched its plastic trash collecting, recycling, and co-processing effort in Maharashtra in FY2018-19 as part of the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) programme, and expanded it across the entire country in FY2019-20 for MLP. For the program’s execution, the company has been working closely with prominent Producer Responsibility Organizations (PROs). Milk pouches, curd, yoghurt, ice-cream cups, lassi and chaach bottles, and other single-layered plastic (SLP) items are collected, sorted, and recycled in Delhi NCR and Maharashtra. In the 26 states where the company works, including Delhi NCR and Maharashtra, the company has adopted 100 percent EPR for MLP, such as laminates and Tetra Packs.