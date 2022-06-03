World Environment Day 2022: HappyLocate pledges to become a 100% eco-friendly relocation platform by 2025, launches a drive to plant 1 tree for every 10 relocations

National, June 2022: To celebrate the World Environment Day, HappyLocate – India’s first tech based one-stop relocation platform, has pledged to become a 100% eco-friendly platform for relocation services by 2025. Under this initiative, the company has further instructed all its partners to use eco-friendly packaging materials for end-to-end packaging. Strengthening its commitment to support the government’s efforts to reduce carbon emission and pollution, HappyLocate currently uses 100% eco-friendly packaging materials for 70% of its intra-city transportation service.

As an environmentally-conscious brand, the company has also started using multi-purpose crates, foam sheets, and foam blankets instead of paper boxes. To further support the cause and reduce carbon footprints, HappyLocate has also announced a plantation drive. Under this drive, the company has promised to plant 1 tree for every 10 relocations. The company is also aiming at planting 1000 trees in the next one year.

Speaking on the initiative, Sainadh Duvvuru CBO & Co-founder, HappyLocate, “We plan to have zero single-use plastic by 2025 in our packaging material. With the introduction of reusable packing materials, we look forward to saving 1 Lakh tonnes of paper, and 800 tonnes of single-use plastic to make the growth more responsible and commercially more advantageous. With the organized approach and sustainable packaging, implementation of such packaging material will help in the longer run.”

HappyLocate so far has served 50,000 plus relocation requests, out of which 30% deliveries were executed using eco-friendly packaging material. The company also promotes the use of CNG vehicles for transportation and 25% of its current relocations are being done using CNG vehicles nationally. So far, by opting for reusable packaging materials, HappyLocate customers can save up to 40% on the overall relocation costs.

HappyLocate has recently raised a Pre-series A fund led by Inflection Point Ventures. The company recently started its international relocation services across the US, Canada, the Middle East, Japan & Singapore.