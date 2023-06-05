World Environment Day 2023 quotes

Mr. Kaushal Mehta, Managing Director, Walplast

“On this World Environment Day, Walplast reaffirms its unwavering dedication to preserving the environment and fostering sustainable development. Through our updated procedures and policies, we prioritize minimizing our environmental footprint and promoting equitable growth. Our commitment extends to the three pillars of sustainability: social, environmental, and economic. Today, we celebrate our environmental commitment by harnessing renewable energy sources, like solar power, to reduce energy consumption and create a cleaner, greener future. Embracing solar energy on this World Environment Day is crucial to preserving our planet for future generations. Our innovative technology exemplifies our dedication to sustainability, minimizing material waste, and reducing the environmental strain for more efficient and eco-friendly constructions. At Walplast, we are proud of our sustainability efforts and their positive impact on the environment and society. On this World Environment Day, we reiterate our commitment to sustainable development and invite others to join us in creating a greener, more prosperous world. Let us make a difference for our planet and future generations.”

About WalPlast:

Walplast is an Indian multinational company that specializes in the manufacturing of building construction material products. It has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification and is the third-largest manufacturer of wall putty in India and the largest exporter of the product. It has implemented a comprehensive Quality Management System to ensure consistent customer satisfaction and is dedicated to developing user-friendly products that save time and resources on construction sites. It also strives to maintain a balance between economic growth, environmental care, and social well-being.

Sandeep Chachra, Executive Director, ActionAid Association

“This World Environment Day, it is essential to look at the environmental consequences of climate change, ranging from ecological degradation to increasing global temperatures and rising sea levels. The climate crisis-induced extreme weather events have a devastating impact on communities around the world. Affected communities are left facing resource scarcity, loss of livelihoods, increased poverty, and unequal access to health and education, aggravating their precarities and magnifying drivers of modern slavery. Most at risk are those in the Global South, particularly the indigenous peoples, nomadic pastoralists, fish workers, peasants and agricultural workers and those engaged in informal work and living in precarious habitats. ActionAid Association’s ground studies on nomadic pastoralists in Himachal Pradesh, fish workers in West Bengal and the inhabitants of coastal villages in Odisha in 2022-23 reveal the extent of loss and damage these communities have suffered on account of climate change and the need of compensation for the same. The theme for this year’s Environment Day is ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’. Recognising how plastic pollution adversely impacts our biodiversity and aggravates the climate crisis is critical. A UN report suggests that an estimated 19-23 million tonnes of plastic end up in aquatic ecosystems annually. This plastic leaking into our lakes, rivers and seas has devastating effects on biodiversity. Furthermore, the production of plastic is a very energy-intensive manufacturing process. In 2019, plastic generated 1.8 billion metric tonnes of greenhouse gases – 3.4% of the global total. Experts say that the GHG emissions associated with the production, use and disposal of conventional fossil fuel-based plastics will grow to 19% of global GHG emissions by 2040. With time running out, we need to urgently prioritise solving the plastic crisis and act towards protecting our planet.”

About ActionAid Association:

ActionAid India’s work with these communities is strongly focused on women and children. It was established with a vision to create a world without poverty, patriarchy and injustice in which every person enjoys the right to life with dignity. In 2006, ActionAid Association was registered as an Indian organisation, governed by an independent General Assembly and a Governing Board. Together with supporters, communities, institutions and governments, they strive for equality, fraternity and liberty for all. It works in 24 states and two union territories, with several partners and allied organisations. ActionAid Association is part of a global federation and a full affiliate of ActionAid International, that has presence in over 40 countries worldwide. Ms. Shabana Azmi is the current chairperson of the governing board.