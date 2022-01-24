World famous billiards and snooker player Pankaj Advani launches his Official Website

24 January 2022: The Golden boy of India, Pankaj Advani has never missed an opportunity of making India Proud with his victories in Billiards and Snooker. His hunger and passion for the game has fueled him to achieve all the peaks in his career. The Champion has completed his 18 years of sporting career. 18 years ago, Pankaj Advani made India proud and carved an unforgettable history. He became the youngest National Champion and won his first ever World Title at the age of 18. India’s Youngest National Champion has been unstoppable ever since his first World Title. At this stage of his Career, Pankaj Advani has announced the launch of his Official website. The Champion’s Official website will have an effective accumulation of all his achievements along with the timelines. Pankaj Advani’s Website looks super easy flowing and Vibrant. It will also have updates on the latest news of the Champion which will keep his fans updated.

Having such a Colourful career, Pankaj Advani’s admirers and fans are keen to know a little more about the Champion and learn from his experiences. Well, Pankaj Advani’s Official website is definitely a good news for all the fans. This website will be launched to make an effort to build a closer Connection between the fans and the Champion itself. The website will be the perfect bridge that will give all of us a sneak peak into the Golden boy’s life and also build a deeper connection.

The 36-year-old Champion has achieved a massive number of 24 World titles till date. He has not only excelled in Snooker but also in Billiards. He also added one more feather in his cap by winning his 11th National Billiards Championship that was heldat Sage University, Bhopal. He believed in himself and broke all the myths set around the game. He proved that Cue sports are not games only for the elite. The golden boy is a living example of the fact that People from any background can play it and excel in it if they have a passion for it. The Champion thinks his elder brother Shree is the man behind his Success and any of this wouldn’t have been possible without Shree.

Currently, Pankaj Advani isgearingup for the Finalsof IBSF World Snooker Championship whichis to be held in Doha post the settlement of rising Omicron cases. He also recovered after being tested positive for Covid-19 recently.