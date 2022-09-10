World First Aid Day Observed by DLF Foundation in association with HCMCT Manipal Hospitals

Gurugram, 10 Sep 2022: The DLF Foundation, in partnership with HCMCT Manipal Hospitals, Delhi organised a workshop today to mark World First Aid Day. The workshop was organised to spread awareness among construction workers on first aid skills such as CPR, so that they can assist themselves and others during crisis situations in their daily lives. Approximately 120 workers attended the event held at the construction sites at the Amex New Campus project, Sector 74, GGN, DLF Phase 5 (Summit Plaza and The Grove projects) and the Garden City Floors, Sector 91 and 92.

Ms. Gayatri Paul, CEO, DLF Foundation commented, “Only a swift response can reduce recovery time, thus causing fewer injuries and even saving lives. Thus, emergency first aid should be administered as soon as possible to save the victim’s life. Unfortunately, not many people are aware of the correct life-saving techniques. Through this workshop, we want to provide construction workers with basic first aid and CPR training, as well as information about what to do during disasters or emergencies. We would also like to thank Manipal Hospitals for partnering with us to ensure that all construction workers are more aware of their safety in the workplace.”

Every year on the second Saturday of September, World First Aid Day is observed to promote awareness about how first aid can save several lives. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) believes that first aid should be available to everybody, especially the most vulnerable, and that it should be a component of a broader development strategy.

On this occasion, Dr. Partha Sarathi Goswami, Head – Medical Services, HCMCT Manipal Hospital, Delhi said, ” An accident can happen at any time, and the first thing that should be done to save the person’s life is to provide emergency first aid. Unfortunately, not many people are aware of the right techniques and the importance of the Golden Hour. According to the National Crime Records Bureau, nearly 24,012 people die every day because of a delay in receiving medical attention. People must be trained in emergency first aid techniques like CPR. Using CPR on time can save valuable lives if given in the first few minutes. This is a joint initiative of Manipal Hospitals and DLF Foundation where we aim to focus on the importance of basic emergency first aid and CPR techniques along with educating more people about what to do in case of an emergency.”