World Intellectual Property Organization, WIPO (A United Nations Body) recognizes and publishes a patent filed by Repos Energy

India, December 22nd 2022: Backed by industry titan Ratan Tata, Repos Energy is on a mission to transform the energy distribution across the world and help the world transition to a carbon-neutral future. Today consumers can order food, clothes and basics from the convenience of their phones, so why not fuel? Be it diesel, electric, gas or other upcoming clean fuels?

Repos energy is leading the digitization and transformation of the entire Indian Fuel Retail Supply Chain through its innovative tools – transforming a brick-and-mortar business through a Phy-gital (physical + digital) mechanism. How? Through their e-commerce platform that makes current fuels available to the last mile with just a click, using technologies like IoT/AI/ML/Blockchain, and thus creating a distribution network for the future clean fuels.

To support this mission, The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), a United Nations body, has recognised and published a patent filed by Repos Energy. This is a system patent for its inanition of tools and technologies in energy distribution. Repos Energy has also bagged 3 patents in the energy distribution sector in India for its inventions. One of them, the DATUM (Data Automated Teller Ultimate Machine ), is a patented technological invention for PREVENTING THEFT OF FUEL (during transportation and doorstep diesel delivery). It has been certified as a revolutionary invention by IIT Delhi and has also won a National Start-up Award. Repos Energy is planning to launch DATUM for other fuels as well as EVs. Repos Energy has also bagged 4 patents in the energy distribution sector in India for its inventions- earlier this week, The Patent Office of the Government of India recognised and published a new patent for the design of a Mobile Petrol Pump by Repos Energy.

The DATUM is an intelligent Diesel storage and management machine that acts as a Diesel – ATM for Bulk Consumers of Fuel (a sector worth $49 Billion, annually), offering Fuel Level Tracking, Dispensing Approval Controls, Digital Dashboards, and Safe Fuel Storage at their site. It is the perfect solution for businesses that need to purchase and store diesel for their commercial equipment, machinery, and transportation fleets. 300+ Datums have already been installed at various locations In India and some of the marquee customers of diesel are L&T, VRL logistics, Adani Port, Adar Poonawalla Clean City, major Mining Belts of India etc.

With the diesel savings that DATUM enables, Repos Energy will be responsible for preventing carbon emissions of over 6.7 Million Metric Tonnes!

With a strong presence across 280+ cities in India, 1500+ Mobile Petrol Pumps, fuel sales of 10 crore Litres (100 Million Litres) to the B2B industry (85% of the diesel market), and carbon emissions savings equivalent to planting 99 lakh trees (through dead mileage), Repos has taken excellent strides towards its goal already. The B2B diesel market in India has not seen any technology-led innovation since times immemorial and the way the industry currently procures fuel causes significant damage to the economy and the environment.

Sharing her thoughts on the WIPO patent, Aditi Bhosale Walunj, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer, of Repos Energy, said “We are thrilled to have received this prestigious recognition for our inventions in the field of energy distribution. This WIPO patent is a huge win for us as we work towards our goal of transforming energy distribution and helping the world move towards a carbon-neutral future.” “It is such a privilege to be recognized for our contribution to the energy distribution sector and to be awarded a WIPO patent for our inventions and technology. As we move into our next phase of growth and look to scale exponentially, this patent will help us expand our footprint across India and the world. We are so excited to bring the DATUM to every corner of our country- offering businesses a state-of-the-art, one-stop solution for the purchase and storage of diesel and fuel for their commercial equipment, machinery or transportation fleets” adds Chetan Walunj, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Repos Energy.

Pic Source: Bloomingdale PR