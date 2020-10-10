World Mental Health Day – 5 online fitness platforms to keep you fit while staying at home

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, we all spend more time indoors, one thing that’s important to keep doing is moving our bodies, both for our physical health and our mental wellbeing. For gym-rats, it is a torture to be away from their gym routines but there are good and free options to keep us fit at home.

Here is the list of 5 online fitness platforms to try from the comfort of your living room.

Nike Training Club

The Nike-branded app has over 185 free workouts for all levels. Workouts include strength, endurance, yoga and mobility training. Over time and regular use, the app will get to know what users like to do and start offering recommended workouts based on those preferences.

TREAD

TREAD is an innovative online fitness start-up based out of Bengaluru, owned and operated by Treadfit Technologies Pvt. Ltd. The start-up is founded by Mr. Dinesh Godara, who was previously the Founder of Wifistudy (Asia’s largest educational Youtube channel that was acquired by leading ed-tech company Unacademy in 2018). TREAD is set to contribute to your journey of being fit and healthy, and redefine your fitness routine. In order to do that, the company is building a unique platform that connects the country’s top trainers and fitness experts with millions of fitness enthusiasts/individuals, by leveraging the power of technology and the internet and all these trainers/workouts can be accessible by a single subscription.

Adidas Training by Runtastic

The Adidas app offers workouts that are anywhere from seven to 45 minutes long. There are more than 180 workouts with detailed demonstrations, and users can join any level of tiered membership for added features.

HealthifyMe

HealthifyMe is a digital health and fitness platform that provides personalised fitness and nutrition-related solutions to its users. The platform offers localised health content, calorie tracking, meal plans, fitness workouts and health advice, provided by a team of online nutritionists, personal trainers and an artificial intelligence-powered fitness coach, titled Ria.

Daily Yoga

Many people opt for yoga as a part of their daily routine. This online platform provides guided daily yoga moves from beginner to advanced, it’s a yoga app for everyone. The app has over 60,000 reviews, and devoted followers worldwide.