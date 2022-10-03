World Quality Report 2022-23: 85% of organizations are looking at Quality Assurance to support the deployment and success of technologies such as blockchain and Web 3.0

New Delhi, October 3, 2022 – There is significant optimism around the future impact of emerging technology such as blockchain, the metaverse, and other Web 3.0 applications, according to the 14th edition of the World Quality Report, published today by Capgemini, its brand Sogeti, and Micro Focus. The report examines the key trends and developments in Quality Engineering and Testing (QE&T) and highlights sustainable IT and Value Stream Management[1] as new interest areas for quality teams. The importance of cybersecurity strategies to counter the risk of cyber-attacks also emerged in the research: 96% of respondents believe they would face medium or high risks of cyber-attacks without a quality strategy in place for emerging technologies.

The report finds that organizations are increasingly looking at Quality Engineering and Testing (QE&T) to support the deployment and success of new technologies such as blockchain and Web 3.0 and to address associated business challenges in the fields of customer experience, time to market, security, and cost. While awareness is growing on how quality strategy can offset various risks associated with deploying new technology, the quality assurance function is transforming at speed from pure testing to actual quality engineering practices. For example, 88% of respondents agreed they were at medium to high risk of losing market share to a competitor and 90% agreed that they face the risk of increased costs for the deployment of new technology solutions without a QE&T strategy.

Emerging areas for Quality Engineering and Testing and sustainability

Sustainability was one of the new areas explored by this year’s edition of the report. Research revealed that while the role of quality within sustainable IT is still evolving, 72% of organizations think that QE&T could contribute to the environmental aspect of sustainable IT. Respondents are also optimistic about the benefits of green engineering as part of their sustainable IT strategies, with 47% of respondents citing improved brand value ranking as the most important benefit, followed closely by improved customer loyalty (46%).

Focus on data continues to grow

There is unanimous agreement (89%) that robust data validation capabilities can improve decision making, efficiency, and improve bottom line profits. Test Data Management (TDM) is an integral part of the software testing lifecycle, however, only 20% of respondents have a fully implemented enterprise-wide test data provisioning strategy. Many organizations have serious challenges with the implementation of an effective data validation strategy; 42% see implementing data validation as a time-consuming exercise, while 47% of respondents said that having multiple complex databases itself acts as a challenge.

More integration across business teams is needed to realize the potential of Agile

There is a growing recognition of Agile development and digital transformation as key enablers of further IT investment: To accompany the fast DevOps transformation, there is a recognition that integrating QE&T at every stage of product development is critical to leveraging the full potential of this function.

The research found that organizations are reporting significant improvements by adopting Agile development: 64% of respondents cited on-time delivery as the biggest improvement. Reduced cost of quality was another key improvement (62%), followed closely by improved customer experience (61%).

However, organizations continue to struggle to implement Agile development across packaged applications and enterprise systems due to the complex practicalities involved in breaking down Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) workflows and end-to-end business practices into a single backlog.