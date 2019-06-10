World Renowned Body Builders, Branch Warren and Sangram Chougule, Visit Kris Gethin Gyms – Chembur

Two renowned names in the global fitness and bodybuilding industry, Branch Warren- an IFBB Pro Bodybuilder and two times winner of Arnold Classic, and Sangram Chougule – two times Mr Universe, visited Kris Gethin Gyms – Chembur, Mumbai, yesterday and shared valuable tips with fitness enthusiasts and trainers. This exclusive meet-and-greet opportunity was arranged by Jag Chima – CEO of Physique Global & Co-founder of Kris Gethin Gyms. While Physique Global is a worldwide education platform for fitness enthusiasts and trainers, Kris Gethin Gyms is renowned for its “Body Transformation” programme, popular with celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh and many more. Mr Lalit Dharmani, franchise owner of Kris Gethin Gyms, Chembur was also present at the event. An interactive session with various members of the media was held where these esteemed personalities shared their vision, journey and experiences, emphasising the importance of health and fitness.

Branch Warren and Sangram Chougule are on a multiple-city tour with Jag Chima under the Physique Global flag, in a bid to give fitness enthusiasts of India access to their vast knowledge and experience. While interacting with the media, Branch Warren said, “India has a huge potential for bodybuilding. But one thing that must not be forgotten while pursuing the same is, bodybuilding is a serious game, and it requires a lot of dedication and hard work.” This has been the philosophy behind Kris Gethin Gyms, and it effectively delivered results in transforming people’s lives.

Drawing upon his own experience of running a chain of gyms, Sangram Chougule expressed amazement over the standards and quality of Kris Gethin Gyms. “I am excited and inspired by the new ideas learnt here, and will implement them back home in Pune. I congratulated the people of Chembur for having such an international facility in their vicinity,” he stated. He also uncovered many myths regarding bodybuilding, exercising and use of supplements in diets during his interaction.

Mr Lalit Dharmani said that he will keep inviting legends from across the globe with the help of Physique Global at Kris Gethin Gyms, Chembur to let people have insights and the required inspiration for achieving their personal goals; be it mental or physical. “It is an honour to have these legends in India and I would like to extend gratitude to them for choosing KGG – Chembur as one of their destinations during their ongoing tour,” he said.