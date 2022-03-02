World-renowned Prince of Rajpipla in Gujarat interacted with LPU Students

Jalandhar: World-renowned Prince of Rajpipla in Gujarat, Manvendra Singh Gohil reached Lovely Professional University campus, where he interacted with students at its Shanti Devi Mittal Auditorium. The occasion was a live interaction session ‘Bridging Barriers’ with socially awakened students, which was organized by the ‘Literary Society’ at the university. The elite guest was greeted at the campus by LPU Pro Chancellor Mrs Rashmi Mittal.

Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil is the first Prince in India to come out in the open and speak about LGBT rights. He runs multiple charities, particularly in India, to help sexual minorities in raising their voices. An honest advocate and a global activist of LGBT Rights, Prince Gohil is the son and probable heir of the honorary Maharaja of Rajpipla in Gujarat. Prince also shared that he runs a charity-the Lakshya Trust, which works with the LGBT community. In this regard, he further mentioned that there are nearly 150 organizations’ networks to assist the needy. As a staunch proponent of LGBT community, he has taken many revolutionary initiatives which grant that status, respect and acceptance which it deserves.

Answering diverse queries made by LPU students for his adorable personality; Prince solemnly suggested to students certain key-liners: “Be always true and honest to one-self. Self- acceptance is very necessary in life; identify & project your true self to others. Never feel nervous, tackle issues in life as it will be better for you and others as well.”

The Prince quotes ‘father of the nation’ Mahatma Gandhi as his role model, who propagated in him the adoption of truth and honesty, through which Shri Gandhi got the country liberated. So, one can liberate one-self from his/her clutches with such an imbibing. Here, talking about his featuring on the famous American TV talk show-“Winfrey Oprah Show”, hosted by its famous American talk show host, he shared that he was applauded by her for his being “most honest person”. For him, truth always wins; whereas, hypocrisy gets defeated in no time. Tell about your shortcomings or problems to parents yourself, as that will really be appreciated and solved soon.

Remembering his school days spent in the company of famous Bollywood stars, including Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan and more; he shared that they were all supportive of his being a very shy, timid and introvert child. So, always support the needy on and in times.

Having a liking for music, particularly Harmonium playing, he exhibited self ‘innovated Ragas’ on different ‘Taals’ for students. In this context, Prince shared that all things cannot be done at a time. There should be a proper prioritizing in scheduling with a balance between what, when and how to achieve or perform a thing.

On asking about the role of educational institutions in such endeavours of sensitizing and inclusivity on LGBT issues; Prince especially referred to a school in New Delhi and shared that awakening from institutions in this phase of life can be well tackled. Many of the institutions are also coming open to sensitize common people on this biological commotion through addition of new chapters in syllabi.