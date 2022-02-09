World Trail grabs the award for Iconic Pizza Chain!

A super elated news for World Trail one of the biggest and renowned Pizza chains in Delhi NCR. World Trail has taken their business to the second level as they grab the Times Food Night Life Award as one of the Iconic Pizza Chains in India.

World Trail, is a passionate home grown brand committed to raise the bar of the fast food industry by reinventing the idea of fast food and assimilating the exotic dishes from around the globe. World Trail has been conceptualized to create a unique dining experience to all those who love to explore new tastes and incorporate flavour, taste and freshness into their lives.

Their latest menu addition is the variation of already popular Classic Stuffed Garlic bread which has a creamy layer of mozzarella cheese mixed with golden corn and tangy jalapenos, stuffed inside the bread. These newly introduced soft garlic breads are similarly covered with garlic, butter and stuffed parmesan cheese, only with many more types of fillings to choose from along with melty cheese inside.

World Trail provides you with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options to decide from. In the vegetarian section, one has Classic Stuffed Garlic Bread priced at ₹149, Veggie Delite Stuffed Garlic Bread with the delicious stuffing of various vegetables, priced at ₹169 and the fan-favourite, combining the Indian taste palate with Italian recipe, Paneer Tikka Stuffed Garlic Bread priced at ₹199.