World University of Design adds more feathers to its hat Talented students bring pride to the university

Chiseling its own abilities, innovating and emerging out as a winner is something that World University of Design excels at. It stands tall again as the talented students of WUD come home as winners of the most prestigious Design Challenges in India – Rugved Patil (M.Des Transportation Design) won the Automotive Design Competition (ADC) organized by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Gokul Gopi (M.Des Industrial Design) and his team won the D’source Corona Design Challenge organized by IIT Bombay, A third team (calling themselves Team Pentagon) comprising of Abhay Pratap Singh, Anand Singh and Mehak Singal (all from B.Des Product Design) and their faculty mentors Aditi Parikh and Rohit Kothari have reached the finals of Toycathon 2021 – the inter-ministerial initiative of Government of India!

Rugved Patil stood second in the recently concluded SIAM ADC 2021 that revolved around the theme “Influence of the New Normal on the Future of Automotive Design” amongst one hundred and fifty odd design aspirants from across the country. It is a matter of utmost pleasure that this future automobile designer has secured himself a spot in the country’s biggest Automotive Design Competition showcased his talent by showcasing a segway type shared mobility solution for the gen glass for the year 2040.

Gokul Gopi and his team on the other hand designed a Japanese-inspired concept on “Sanitization of Rooms for Aggregate hotel chains that provide an online booking platform” keeping in mind the need of a post pandemic world – the very theme of the challenge this year. In an Open Design Challenge of choice, IDC School of Design, IIT Bombay allowed a sea of infinite ideas to the participants to present pertaining to sanitation, health and hygiene across industries and fields for a better India.

In their winning attempt, the team displayed a model that could let customers take normal vacations and feel safe back again allowing them to witness live streaming of sanitization of their hotel room prior to check-in! This would help achieve consumer satisfaction, enhancement of tourism and business building opportunities for holiday agencies and organized hotel chain companies.

Team Pentagon’s toy project will prove that superior toys & games can be created by Indians in India. Toycathon is an immensely ambitious mission of the current government, under AatmaNirbhar Bharat project, inviting talented young designers and thinkers to develop the gaming and toy industry of India. It is organized by Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell with support from All India Council for Technical Education, Ministry of Women and Child Development, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of MSME, Ministry of Textiles and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.