World University of Design presented Artist Stephanie La Beller Arpels with ‘2021 Critics’ Choice Award’

New Delhi: World University of Design has carved its own unique niche and is known to promote excellence in design, visual arts and performing arts amongst others. The institute seized the opportunity to honor French Artist Stephanie La Beller Arpels with ‘2021 Critics’ Choice Award’ on Friday, February 19, 2021 at 67A, Friends Colony West, New Delhi.

World University of Design has instituted “Critics Choice Awards” in the field of Visual Arts to encourage and empower the diverse range of artists in the country. It looks at honoring talent showcasing the rich culture of art across India, across different languages, regions, cultures styles and themes. The Critics Choice Visual Art Awards aims to provide an opportunity for recognition for emerging artists. The award carries a specially designed Trophy and a certificate.

On the occasion proud Dr. Sanjay Gupta (Vice Chancellor, World University of Design) said. “Ms Stephanie La Beller Arpels is a remarkable French artist who has through her works depicted the varied characters of one of nature’s most simple yet complex creations – the woman. I am honored to present the award to such a deserving and extraordinary self-taught artist; I am sure this will set a great example to talented young minds who know they have the potential but just need a slight push.”

One heard the very thrilled Stephanie say, “I am very honoured to receive the World University of Design Critic’s Choice Award. It is a wonderful initiative from WUD to support artists, and fits well in its innovative education philosophy and the values at the heart of the University. I am certain that the Critic’s Choice Award will contribute to bringing additional recognition to my work from collectors, and that it will encourage young artists to persevere no matter the challenges.”

The institute yearns to recognize great talent and nurture it; it believes in supporting budding minds and channelizes them in the right and rewarding direction. Critics’ Choice Award is the brainchild of Dr. Sanjay Gupta – Vice Chancellor, WUD and is one of the many ways of encouraging and promoting extraordinary artworks that substantiate the bigger purpose of art.