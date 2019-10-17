World University of Design sets the stage for Annual Design Fest – CULT 2019

With the winter almost in the air, World University of Design (WUD) is setting the stage to present CULT 2019, a plethora of exciting events with the theme CREATE. UNIFY. LIBERATE. TRANSFORM. REPEAT. The two days Inter-College Annual Cultural & Design Festival – “CULT 2019” is to be held on 18th & 19th October, 2019 at the exotic World University of Design (WUD) campus. The one – of – a kind fest, CULT 2019 – a culmination of art, fashion, creativity, music, theatre, dance and sports – shall put to test the intellectual, artistic, creative, oratory, sporty and performing skills of the aspiring 1800-2000 youths across the country. It is a platform for talent to compete among college fraternities.

The two days of extravaganza will be a perfect blend of competitive and entertaining activities is all set to ignite minds, illuminate thoughts and inspire hearts. CULT 2019 will be honored to be graced by the esteemed presence of Dr. Sanjay Gupta, the Vice Chancellor as the chief guest of the inaugural ceremony. Teams from numerous design & other colleges including Ashoka University, College of Art, LSR, Janki Devi, Gargi, Jamia Milia, Hansraj, Bhagat Singh, Deshbandhu, Zakir Hussain, FDDI, IMT, DCRUST etc will be participating.

A myriad of exhilarating events are lined up with loads of exciting prizes to offer. Day one will start with the inauguration ceremony followed by Group dance Competition, Wall Art, Live Sketching, Incubing Challenge along with other engaging events. The day will end with the mesmerizing live performance by Rimi Nique – International singer and a songwriter

Day two will witness the street play competition. One can also watch teams battle it out to the finish line in events such as Live Sketching, battle of band, singing as also the spectacle on the catwalk – the fashion show competition. The show will conclude on a grand pro-night with the Indian Idol finalist Hardeep Singh, followed by the after-party where everybody dance, sing and party to the beats of DJ Night.

The highlight of the fest is the entrepreneurial “In-Cubing Challenge” aimed at giving wings to the entrepreneurial spirit of the students and encourage them to present innovative start-up ideas in front of experts from various industries and subsequently, win an opportunity for incubation.

Elaborating about the CULT 2019, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Vice Chancellor at World University of Design said, “the festival is a forum for young minds to interact, share and discuss the latest happenings in the field of Design, Arts & Architecture and it is an opportunity for the youth to exhibit their talent by unleashing their potential.” He further added,” Fests are an important part of university education as it develops the team-spirit, organizational abilities and leadership qualities amongst the student that encapsulates and accentuates the spirit of competitiveness in a healthy manner.”

The lush green WUD campus dotted with art & design installations along music, dance and high spirits. The 2-day extravaganza promises to be an eventful and unique experience for everyone who believes in the power of the arts as a proponent of change.