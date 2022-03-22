World Water Day | Quote by Nilesh Gudhe, CEO & Founder, Bynry

“Since time immemorial human civilization has been formed around water bodies and flourished with the help of water. As humankind has progressed through several hundreds of years, in the name of globalization and progress, a major global water crisis has been created.

With rapid urbanization and massive migration, we are witnessing a rise in water crisis. The only solution to this pressing problem is intelligent water management. It is critical to take account of the depletion of groundwater in metro cities and cater to them without causing a deleterious effect on the environment.

For a safe and sustainable future, it is imperative for us to deploy technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Big Data to bridge gaps in existing water conservation infrastructure in India. Along with the use of technology, emphasis should be laid on educating and sensitizing people about the importance of water conservation and making them equal stakeholders in the process”.