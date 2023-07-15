World Youth Skills Day 2023 Quote

Mr. Abhay Srivastava, Chief Human Resource Officer, IKS Health Limited

“On World Youth Skills Day, we celebrate the youth’s infinite potential to influence the course of history. In a VUCA world, the need for upskilling and lifelong learning is more important than ever. Youth today have a unique opportunity to develop the abilities required for success in an ever-evolving environment. By embracing upskilling and adaptability, we can ensure our relevance and competitiveness in a rapidly changing workforce. However, it is important to recognize that the importance of collaborative work cannot be replaced by technical expertise alone. In order to succeed in any sector, translational skills such as effective communication, relationship-building, and teamwork are essential. Finding the ideal mix between technical proficiency, personal connection, and adaptability will determine the future success of today’s young professionals.

Let’s make a commitment to developing these skills in ourselves and future generations on this World Youth Skills Day. By combining our strengths and embracing the transformative potential of translational skills, we can create a better future for everyone. Youth is in the unique position to achieve this transformation very easily and effectively. While you are upskilling on technical changes, don’t forget to develop your translational skills that also include relationship building, critical thinking, and solutioning. As an organization, IKS Health remains committed to creating opportunities for youth to upskill themselves and grow in a highly innovative healthcare technology space. We believe that everyone has the potential to succeed, and we are here to help you reach your full potential. Let’s work together to create a better future for all!”