Worldline and IATA partner to help airlines back on the runway to recovery

Airlines will be able to access a range of Worldline’s payment solutions through IATA Financial Gateway

Bezons, 27 April 2021 – Worldline [Euronext: WLN], the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry and number 4 worldwide, today announced it has partnered with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to give all their member airlines access to a wider range of payment solutions to better serve their passengers. All of Worldline’s payment capabilities and services will be made available through IATA Financial Gateway (IFG).

As part of the partnership, Worldline has incorporated Ingenico’s TravelHub solution into IFG. This solution provides companies with easy access to more than 150 online payment methods and offers a range of currency options that are relevant to customers around the globe, including in high growth markets such as Russia, India, Brazil and China. It also offers smart transaction routing capabilities both globally and locally, which improve conversion rates and in turn, revenue.

Airlines connected with IFG will be notified of the new payment services made available to them as a result of the partnership and can reach out to Worldline, via IATA, to gain access to payment capabilities in new markets. Once an airline decides to utilize the IATA/Worldline TravelHub infrastructure, testing will be carried out in conjunction with IATA, which will then seamlessly activate the service so it can be used by the business.

These services include global end to end payment processing, state of the art fraud prevention solutions, more than 150 alternative methods of payment, and local access to new markets like Russia, Brazil, India, China and many others. As an active partner of the IFG community, Worldline, together with IFG, will be supporting airlines in optimizing payment processes and building a cost-effective global payment strategy.

Muhammad Albakri, IATA’s Senior Vice President, Financial Distribution and Data Services commented: “IFG provides a consolidated and cost-effective solution for airlines and travel suppliers to optimize their different sales payment processes. We’re excited to work with Worldline to provide more payment options through IFG to airlines.”

Eric Liebman, Head of Travel at Digital Commerce, Merchant Services at Worldline: “As the travel industry is set to recover, gaining access to a wide range of payment methods and currencies is key to servicing customers who are eager to plan new trips and experiences. For airlines, navigating the complex travel and payments ecosystem can be challenging, so we help make it much easier for them. By partnering with IATA, we are providing one simple connection to our payment methods and capabilities across the world – enabling our partner airlines to offer the payment options that their customers prefer.”