World’s Biggest Food Exhibition- SIAL Kicks off Today in Delhi

The second edition of SIAL India 2019 being organised by Comexposium and Inter Ads Pvt Ltd today kicked off at Pragati Maidan. Supported by Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises and associations like Forum of Indian Food Importers, Indian Federation of Culinary association and others, the event witnessed over 300 exhibitors from over 30 countries looking for associations in the Indian market.

The three-day exhibition was inaugurated by Shri Ram Vilas Paswan, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Shri Conrad K Sangma. Meghalaya, known for its exotic food products, is the ‘Partner State’ for SIAL India 2019. With the theme, ‘Meghalaya on the Move’, it aims to showcase and introduce the food and food products of Meghalaya to a global audience.

The event also marked the first edition of SIAL Innovation Awards which is the unique celebration of innovative food and beverage products. The jury comprising of food industry experts revealed the most innovative products in the food industry in terms of – technology, ingredients, recipe, equipment and services. The gold award went to an Indian company Colks for its innovative product ‘Naturally infused honey’. The silver award went to a South Korean company Food Culture Lab for its product ‘Kimchi Seasoning Mix’ and the bronze award was honoured to a USA based company for its product ‘BuzzBallz Cocktails’. The winners were judged on the parameters of uniqueness the product offers and the innovative qualities from across the globe.

International buyers from ASEAN, Gulf and other countries along with Indian buyers are also participating in SIAL India to explore national and international products. The ‘Hosted Buyer Program’ will be attended by international buyers from SIAL network, FIFI, ICF and other prominent associations.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rajan Sharma, Managing Director, Interads Exhibitions Pvt Ltd, said, “In India, the food sector has proved to be the high-profit sector primarily within the food processing industry. SIAL’s journey in India will bring endless opportunities for the food processing sector. It will also bring opportunities for investors and laborers and the modern food industry innovations to advance the agricultural economy. The flourishing food processing industry attracts the foreign investment and lucrative growth opportunities.”

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Adeline Vancauwelaert, Director, SIAL Paris, said, “We are honoured to bring SIAL to the Indian market. The strong support shown by FIFI, FSSAI and other associations shows our seriousness for the initiative undertaken. Food processing is an ever growing market, the initiative will help in introducing new trends, help companies launch products in new territories, solve diversity quality and safety issues as well. We hope the platform will help the international players to explore the untapped market in the country and make fruitful investments and deals in the sector.”