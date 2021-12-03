World’s Fastest Speedcubers Battle It out in Red Bull Rubik’s Cube® World Cup Final On 4th December

India, December 03 2021: The world’s fastest speedcubers from across the world will put their mind skills to the test on 4th December as they go head-to-head at the epic Red Bull Rubik’s Cube World Cup final. More than 4,200 entrants from more than 50 countries have been whittled down to 32 of the fastest solvers for the finals.

Now in its fourth year, the Red Bull Rubik’s Cube World Cup is the pinnacle event of competitive speedcubing and will see challengers from the UK, USA, France, Germany, Poland, Argentina, Canada, Germany, Russia, Hong Kong, Israel, India and Australia battle it out as they attempt to solve the infamous puzzle at lightning speed to claim the title of World Champion – challenging the athletes like no other competition in this sport. Lakshimi Rajaram, Rehaan Rasheed, Aryan Chhabra and Bhargav Narasimhan from India will represent India among 13 countries at the Red Bull Rubik’s Cube World Cup World Finals.

The entirely virtual event will utilise innovative technology, including a fully digital Rubik’s Connected Cube to track the athletes turns and solves to a fraction of a second, and will be hosted in an immersive virtual world on gather.town.

Last year saw Max Park and Felix Zemdegs, stars of the acclaimed Netflix documentary The Speedcubers, go head-to-head in a nail-biting ‘speedcubing’ final, with Park taking the crown with an incredible solve of 5.9 seconds. Park will be competing to retain his title in this year’s final.

In addition to the hotly contested mixed ‘speedcubing’ event, the unique format will see male and female players competing 1 versus 1 in three other competitive modes, including: ‘Fastest Hand’, ‘Speedcubing (female)’ and ‘Re-scramble’.

– Fastest Hand: The single-handed solving event will see competitors using either their right or left hand only to complete the puzzle. This year, finalists will be hoping to beat 2020’s winning time of 11.875.

– Speedcubing Female: The Red Bull Rubik’s Cube World Cup is the only speedcubing tournament to offer a women’s only event, with the objective of encouraging more women to take up the sport. Last year the title was claimed by France’s Juliette Sébastien – who also came second in the mixed ‘Fastest Hand’ event.

– Re-scramble: The rescramble event is different from the regular speedcubing events in that competitors are given a solved Rubik’s Cube and need to match the pattern of a randomly scrambled Cube. With 43 quintillion possible scrambles of a Rubik’s Cube, this event is regarded as considerably trickier than a traditional solve.

The exhilarating Red Bull Rubik’s Cube World Cup Finals will take place on the 4th December from 16:00 (GMT) / 17:00 (CET). Find out more: www.redbull.com/rubiks

Red Bull Rubik’s Cube World Cup 2021 India winners who will participate in the World Finals:

Speed Cubing Mixed: Aryan Chhabra (New Delhi)

Speed Cubing Female: Lakshimi Rajaram (Chennai)

Fastest Hand: Bhargav Narasimhan (Chennai)

Re-Scramble: Rehaan Rasheed (Bangalore)

Lakshimi Rajaram from Chennai won the national finals in the Speed Cubing (Female) category three times in a row. She said, “I am extremely delighted to win the National Finals three times in a row now. My hard work is paying off. It was the second time that we competed in an online tournament format, so I was even better prepared this time around as compared to last year. I would like to thank Red Bull for supporting upcoming cubers in India with tournaments like Red Bull Rubik’s Cube World Cup, I always look forward to this tournament as it helps me compete against the best cubers in the world. Look forward to giving my best on 4th December”