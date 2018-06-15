Evergen Systems along with their technology partner, Airlabs today announced the launch of ‘AirHavn’ the pilot of the World’s First Clean Air Zone at Lakhi Shah Banjara Hall, Gurudwara Rakabganj Saheb, Delhi to demonstrate the revolutionary technology and announce their plans for cleaning air pollution across India. Present at the launch were Dr. Matthew Johnson, Professor of Atmospheric Chemistry at University of Copenhagen, Chief Scientific Officer at Airlabs and Sukhbir S. SIDHU, Founder and CEO, Evergen Systems, Dr. Shankar Aggarwal, Senior Scientist, Gas Metrology Section, National Physical Laboratory of India and Manjit Singh GK, President of Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee.

Evergen were the pioneers to launch CityTree in London and became the first company in Britain to install technology solutions to tackle urban air pollution. Evergen is working with Municipalities, local authorities and Government agencies to install CityTree across the UK. After almost two years of researching and trials of a number of technologies, Evergen has the exclusive license for– CityTree – the world’s first Biotech filter for cleaning urban air pollution.

AirHavn is an ‘architectural masterpiece’ that has been specially designed and constructed applying the laws of fluid dynamics to take control of air flow. The AirHavn combines a design based on extensive optimization using high-performance computing with high-performance air filters. The innovative Airlabs technology utilizes a combination of atmospheric chemistry and airflow engineering and implemented through a proprietary dual filter system combining nano-particles for removing 97-99% fine dust particles and a chemical media to remove gases like NOx, SOx, CO2, and Ozone.

Speaking at the launch Mr. Sukhbir Sidhu, Founder & CEO Evergen Systems Ltd,“ Air quality is a huge problem and barely a day goes by without a story in the national or city media focusing on the deteriorating quality of our air and its impacts on human health. In early 2016 our company began looking into ways of tackling this problem. He further added, “We are delighted that we, along with our technology partners Airlabs took the decision to set up a pilot clean air zone in Delhi to demonstrate the technology and announce our plans for cleaning air pollution across India. It was a huge challenge to secure a suitable site in the middle of the city. Let’s be clear, this is the only proven technology that is capable of cleaning outdoor air pollution. It has been tested by University of London, now in Delhi and soon by NPLI”

Scientist and Prof (Dr.) Matthew Johnson, the University of Copenhagen on launching the project said, “We have done the impossible: Today, together with our partners at Evergen India, we are launching and dedicating the world’s first open-air clean air zone to the people of India: The AirHavn. My team has been monitoring the air quality from inside and outside the AirHavn for last few days. We are having real-time updates on quality of the air, the results are phenomenal as we have monitored pollution reduction by up to 70 %. The air quality is also being independently monitored by National Physical Laboratory’s, Gas Metrology Section.”

Gurdwara Rakabganj, where the AirHavn pilot is taking place for 3 weeks is located in Delhi. The general public, students, politicians and civic leaders are invited to visit the AirHavn, enjoy clean air and learn about this revolutionary technology completely free of cost.