Worldwide Discipleship Association Launches Leadership Institute

Fayetteville, GA: Worldwide Discipleship Association (WDA) is hosting a virtual launch party for its new Leadership Institute learning platform on August 13 at 9:45 a.m. ET on Facebook Live. WDA’s Director of International Ministries, Nate Harkness, will emcee the launch party event.

WDA reports that the launch party will include course teasers, instructor commissioning, course discounts and deals, and student testimonies. Join online on the WDA Facebook page.

The Leadership institute is a leadership development pathway designed to develop mature leaders who reproduce themselves through a progressive discipleship model. Courses are relationship-driven and application-based. Each course will combine short videos, articles, guided discussions, and group activities to progressively develop the character, skills, and habits required of mature disciple-building leaders for the church today. According to Nate Harkness, WDA’s Director of International Ministries, the Leadership Institute’s instructional model is unique because it is patterned directly after Christ’s progressive development approach with the twelve disciples.

“Discipleship is a word that is overused and misunderstood in the church,” said Harkness. “People think discipleship is just about ‘getting involved’ in church, attending a class, or serving in a local ministry. But when you study the ministry of Christ, you see a group of immature disciples walk through a step-by-step process with Jesus and eventually become pillars of the church. WDA has been working to develop an answer to this crisis and what emerged was the Leadership Institute.”

Worldwide Discipleship Association (WDA) is an interdenominational Christian ministry whose mission is to serve the church worldwide by developing Christ-like character in people and equipping them to disciple others like Jesus. WDA has been serving the metro-Atlanta area since 1974.