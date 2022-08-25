What: WOW! The Wings of Women – A Solo Art Show by Dr. Meenu Kumar

When: September 5th – 11th, 2022

Where: Alliance Française De Delhi, 72, KK Birla Ln, Lodhi Gardens, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi – 110003

Timings: 11:00 am to 7:00 pm

About the Art Show:

“Like a butterfly, one should embrace all life’s transitions cheerfully, accept change, overcome difficulties, and then blossom fearless and magnificent to achieve the summit.”

Dr Meenu Kumar, the founder of the Cosmo Arts India Gallery, has stepped forward to organise an “Art Display” to embrace modern women as she believes that women should move forward and accomplish things that would enable them to develop & prosper in life. The title of the exhibition is “WOW – Wings of Women”, igniting the potential within each and every woman. The exhibition will include sculptures, art installations, and paintings by Dr Meenu that are cantered on the theme of women’s empowerment and encourage women to spread their wings out of their shells.

About Cosmo Arts India Gallery:

Cosmo Arts (India) is a treasure trove of Indian Contemporary Art. The Art Gallery showcases a vibrant and diverse collection of Indigenous art. It features a collection of paintings of renowned contemporary and modern artists. Every artwork is an exceptional expression of the adventure of the soul of the artist.

The gallery offers discerning art lovers a rich experience of carefully selected paintings, graphics, and photographs in a diverse range of genres and styles. The works displayed on the site have been chosen purely for their artistic merit. Cosmo Arts offers an unmatched choice in all categories all over India and abroad.