Writer Information and Morphisec to Jointly Deliver Unified Cyber Threat Prevention Platform

August 04, 2021; Mumbai: Writer Information (A unit of Writer Business Services), India’s largest and most comprehensive information management company, today announced its cyber security services partnership with Morphisec, a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and server security solutions from Israel. This partnership aims at offering Morphisec’s patented Moving Target Defense technology across advanced endpoints, virtual desktops, cloud workload and servers. Customers will now be able to access solutions that will significantly improve the ability to block modern cyberattacks with the most advanced form of security.

Morphisec is the latest entrant into Writer Information’s compelling and complementing offerings in the cloud and data portfolio in cyber security, data, network and application management. It uses the power of moving target defense, a wholly innovative approach to prevent cyberattacks and threats. Morphisec solutions deliver operationally simple, proactive prevention unbound by the limits of detection and prediction. They protect businesses around the globe from the most dangerous and sophisticated cyberattacks.

“We are delighted to partner with Morphisec and enable our customers access to their patented Moving Target Defense technology and Incident Response Services as part of our bundled offerings. Through Morphisec products, we can help our clients to have the best possible protection against unknown cyber threats of ransomware & malware. With the rising number of cyberattacks and higher priority given to cyber security, the business ecosystem will benefit from our best-in-class and proactive protection services,” said Mr. Satyamohan Yanambaka, CEO, Writer Information.

Morphisec’s solutions make breach prevention easy with a portfolio that automatically blocks dangerous in-memory attacks and shrinks the prevention time of unknown attacks to zero without alerts to investigate, analyze or remediate. Morphisec reduces an organisation’s risk exposure without affecting business productivity or creating work for the security team, unlike detection-based tools that require extensive human interaction.

Mr. Ajit Pillai, Managing Director – India & SAARC, Morphisec, was excited about this association. He said, “Writer Information has been a force in the markets they operate, and it gives us immense pleasure to be linked with a data lifecycle and data protection enabler that boasts of a rich ecosystem. Writer Information’s distinctive industry-focused strategies match perfectly with our product roadmap.”

“We look forward to this alliance and believe that this would help to enhance our market position in the years to come,” he added.