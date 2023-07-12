Writesonic Shakes Up the AI Content Market with Unique Offerings

Offers More Value for AI Content Seekers

New Delhi, July 12, 2023: Writesonic, a world-renowned AI content creation platform, sets a new standard for AI Content and launched its ‘Unlimited plan’, in which subscribers will access Premium AI writing features at the most affordable prices. The company announced that for $16 a month (on an annual plan), subscribers will get an upgrade from limited services to accessing most AI content templates available on the website.

Samanyou Garg, Founder and CEO, Writesonic, said ” We are thrilled to offer this unprecedented value to our valued users. Our mission has always been to make AI-powered content creation accessible and affordable. The new Unlimited Plan and enhancements to our business plans convey our promise and delight our users.”

The Unlimited plans include access to Writesonic’s AI writer, the intelligent conversational AI bot, Chatsonic, and Photosonic, as well as over 100 other AI content templates. Additionally, the Business plan allows businesses access to Writesonic’s exclusive market-leading GPT-4 and GPT-4 32K powered features like the AI Article Writer 5.0, Writesonic’s no-code ChatGPT-like AI chatbot builder Botsonic, Brand Voice, API, and many other features that will help businesses skyrocket their content marketing as well as engagement.

Writesonic’s commitment to innovation and quality has cemented its position as the world’s best AI Writer and Generative AI platform. With these new offerings, Writesonic continues to redefine the landscape of AI-powered content creation, making it more accessible, affordable, and efficient than ever before.

For more information about Writesonic’s new pricing plans and features, visit https://writesonic.com.