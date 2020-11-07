WRM Acquires McDonald Farms Enterprises, Inc.

Houston, TX: WRM, a leader in the liquid waste transportation, processing, and recycling industry, has acquired McDonald Farms Enterprises, Inc., a family-owned business based in Frederick, Colorado that offers a diversified array of environmental and specialized industrial services.

McDonald Farms has been providing industry-leading service for over 50 years to its customers in the Rocky Mountain region. The Company is a market leader with unique service capabilities and vertically integrated liquid waste transportation and disposal assets. McDonald Farms is a great addition to the WRM family and fits into WRM’s strategy of acquiring vertically integrated businesses in attractive geographic markets. In conjunction with the transaction, Randy, Scott and Mark McDonald will be joining the WRM management team.

“We are impressed by the business Doug and Marjorie McDonald have built over the last 54 years and look forward to partnering with Randy, Scott and Mark in the next chapter of McDonald Farms’ growth and development,” said Dwayne Clarke, Chief Executive Officer of WRM.

The Company will continue to operate under the McDonald Farms name in Colorado and the surrounding region. McDonald Farms will continue to offer stellar service to its customers that include a wide range of residential, commercial and government entities.

About WRM

WRM (www.wrmco.com) is a leading provider of non-hazardous liquid waste collection, hauling, processing, disposal, and recycling services. The Company has operations in Texas, Florida, Nevada, and Illinois and operates under several brands including Southwaste, Silver City Processing, Kappa Products and McDonald Farms. WRM is privately-owned and is based in Houston, TX.