Wroley E – Scooters open for Dealership

Noida, 27th May 2022, All new Wroley E Scooters are open for dealerships. The brand announced benefits for the dealers and discounts for the people willing to take the franchise.

Ensured offers by Wroley for dealers include lead generations and feedback after sales by the Customer Relations Management assigned to dealers and Free paid promotion on social media platforms including respective dealers’ information. Showroom-free branding, workshop setup, and outdoor marketing will also be taken care of by the company, “Wroley will pay 50% of the gross marketing amount”. Under the policy, the brand has asked for INR One lakh, which is refundable security after 1 year. Moreover, customers will get the added benefit of insurance, loan & spare parts, along with an extended warranty on the battery, charger, motor, and controller.

Sandeep Goyal, Founder & Director of, Wroley said”, Gold & Platinum plans for dealers, the load capacity will be 40 and 80 respectively. Also, the price will vary as per the dealership plan, leaving the dealers with a profit margin of 11.1 %. Book your appointment for the dealership now, Call Wroley at 8080808023, and to know more visit: www.wroley.com.