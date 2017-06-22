World Trade Center (WTC) Noida- the region’s premier Trade and Investment Facilitation organization inked a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with the China Association of Small & Medium Enterprises (CASME). The MoC aims towards creating various trade & investments opportunities for Chinese Enterprises willing to explore the Indian market. The collaboration between both the parties will focus on the development of integrated industrial parks also coherently to provide impetus to the manufacturing and services sector across the DMIC Corridor. Additionally, it will endeavor towards establishing technology parks/zones, a Smart City Zone, business centers, dedicated desks and skill development & training center to provide a wide range of trade services.

Commenting on the new collaboration, the Executive Director of WTC Noida- Ms. Khair Ull Nissa Sheikh said, “The tie- up will reinforce surge of foreign investments in DMIC Hubs; especially in Uttar Pradesh. It also helped the state to become one of the most prominent states in enhancing the Manufacturing Sectors and simultaneously giving a major thrust to Government of India’s “Make in India” and “New India” Initiatives. She also exemplified the role of WTC Noida and asserted that the organization will continuously work towards promoting the region and the state of Uttar Pradesh through such meaningful tie-ups which would lead to investment as well as job creation.

Mr. Jun Shao, Executive President of CASME Group; envisages for a boost in trade and economic relations through this MoC. He said, “This collaboration will further strengthen India-China cooperation and investment from Chinese Enterprises will boost the manufacturing sector. Additionally, it will also prove to be a huge impetus to stimulate cross-border trade and investment relations between the two fastest-developing nations of the world”.

This MoC will also help in providing various end-to-end services; especially trade and matchmaking services to the SMEs, so as to continue the momentum and work towards cohesive development and smoothening the process of business and investment between the two countries.