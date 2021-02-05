WxProofing LLC Wins 2020 Yearly Project Awards

Raleigh, NC : WxProofing LLC has been awarded the International Concrete Repair Institute’s (ICRI – Carolinas) prestigious Project of the Year Award and Sealant, Waterproofing, Restoration Institute’s (SWRI) Award of Excellence for their façade restoration work on First Baptist Church of Winston-Salem.

Buildings on the existing campus were designed using different façades ranging from composite brick masonry exterior walls to decorative terra-cotta accents. In time, surface wear and stress cracks developed from settlement and environmental impacts. If not addressed, these defects would contribute to significant interior finish damage. In response, the church sought a construction team that consisted of a local general contractor, specialty subcontractors, and a historical preservationist, all with the single goal to extend the life of the buildings.

This significant detailed restoration work, performed by WxProofing LLC, garnered recognition for receiving these prestigious awards from ICRI and SWRI. The façade restoration consisted of selective pointing, significant terra-cotta unit (TCU) patching, distressed TCU extraction, TCU replication, TCU glaze erosion repairs, sealing skyward facing joints using lead tees, and spot chemical cleaning wall surfaces by hand. Predominantly most of the detailed restoration involved replicating terra-cotta of the sanctuary bell tower. Other repairs included subgrade waterproofing repairs on boiler room walls and repairing slab ceiling spalls at exposed intermediate bell tower levels. Prior to mobilization, to ensure quality work and proficiency with all craftsmen, WxProofing performed various mock-up samples of the detailed restoration work.

“WxProofing is proud to have partnered with Frank L. Blum Construction, Walter Robbs Callahan & Pierce Architects, Boston Valley Terra-Cotta, and Cathedral Stone on this project. Being recognized for excellence and awarded not only the Project of the Year from ICRI but from SWRI as well, was a joint effort. We came up against many challenges that were solved collectively by all involved to keep the historical value of the structure intact and preserve original materials. We are honored to have won both of these prestigious awards and to have partnered with these fine companies,” states Jed Daniel, P.E. General Manager and Co-Founder of WxProofing LLC.