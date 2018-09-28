Xamboree– The Cultural-Management Fest of XUB

The Cultural Committee of XUB is gearing up to present the very first edition of Xamboree – the flagship event of XUB, which is slated to be the biggest Cultural – Management fest of Eastern India. Spread across 3 days, from 4th-6th October 2018, it will be a blend of individuals and groups from diverse backgrounds coming together for music, art, theater, literature and business events and will put to test their intellectual, oratory, artistic, creative skills and business inclination. It is an opportunity for students from different schools and colleges to hone their talents to fiercely compete. It is expected to have more than 100 educational institutions participating and a footfall of over 5000. This is the platform to inspire and be inspired, and it stays true to its vision of motivating the youth of our nation to think out of the box, expand their horizons and reach the zenith of success in all their endeavours. The students of Xavier School of Human Resource Management, Xavier School of Rural Management, Xavier School of Sustainability Management, Xavier Center of Urban Management & Governance, and Xavier School of Commerce have left no stone unturned to ensure that the magnum opus is a huge success.

A myriad of exhilarating events is lined up with loads of exciting prizes to offer.

The first day will witness stage events, including ‘Dhwani’, a musical extravaganza, and a fashion show christened ‘Runway Roll’. The student body have planned business events like Gladiator, Proact, Urbrainiac, Skill City and Business Buzz which are an amalgamation of management scenarios prevailing in the real world. The MUN (Modern United Nations) will commence on the first day, and a Handicraft Stall will be put up in the campus for all three days of the fest where the work of our precious Mess Staff will be on sale.

Day two will comprise of ‘Sonix’, a battle of bands, followed by the finale of Dhwani and Chakravyuh, a business simulation game. The Social Responsibility Cell of XUB along with X-Seed, the entrepreneurship cell, is providing the students a platform to present their business models in ‘Samriddhi’. ‘Shristi’, a photography competition will be conducted by X-lens, the photography society of XUB while XIMAHR, the student’s association of Xavier School of Human Resource Management, will be organizing a problem-solving simulation called Case In point. A workshop will be organized for the Literature Lovers by the famous Scribbled Stories.

The final day will start with Tamasha, the street play competition, followed by Footloose, an event dedicated to all the dancers. Viraasat, a celebration of the culture of our past and present, by the XUB chapter of

SPICMACAY, will also be held on the last day along with an inter college social entrepreneurship competition, Spardha. The grand finale will be Celeblitz, a musical fiesta by the most sensational rapper in the country – Badshah, accompanied by the very talented Aastha Gill.

This 3-day spectacle promises to be a unique experience for everyone who believes in the power of the students, who, through their medium of expression, are steering the winds of change.

ABOUT XUB (Xavier University Bhubaneswar)

Xavier University Bhubaneswar (XUB) was established in accordance with the Xavier University Act 2013 and was inaugurated on the 7th of July 2014. XUB is India’s first digital University and an institution of higher learning for imparting professional and technical education. It is a self-financing institution imparting professional and technical education. XUB has 8 Schools that offer world-class education in different fields. XIMB offers an MBA in Business Management, Global Management and Executive programs. Xavier School of Human Resource Management (XAHR), erstwhile XIMB-HRM, offers the MBA-HRM program. MBA-RM is offered by the Xavier School of Rural Management (XSRM), erstwhile XIMB-RM. MBF- Master of Business Finance is offered by Xavier School of Commerce, MBA-SM by Xavier School of Sustainability (XSoS) and MBA-UMG by Xavier Center of Urban Management and Governance. The Xavier School of Sustainability, Xavier School of Commerce, Xavier Center of Urban Management and Governance, Xavier School of Economics, Xavier School of Computer Science and Engineering, and the Xavier School of Communications offer different postgraduate and undergraduate programs.