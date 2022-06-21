Xanadu Partners with True Blue Realty to Launch Uber Luxury Villas in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, June 2022: After a successful foray in Bengaluru, Xanadu, a leading realty tech business accelerator firm partnered with luxury developer, ‘True Blue Realty Pvt Ltd,’ for their marquee development – True Blue Napa Valley, a Mediterranean themed Bungalow development in Bengaluru. The project is located on the Billionaire’s Mile in Northern Bengaluru, 10 mins from Hebbal, in Yelahanka. The development is well connected to the city and yet, surrounded in a peaceful and tranquil neighborhood with society’s crème de la crème. True Blue Napa Valley offers an uber-luxurious private bungalow community, targeting the NRI community and Bengaluru’s CXOs, start-up founders and other businessmen of mid to large sized firms.

Speaking about the association, Mr. Vikas Chaturvedi, CEO, Xanadu Realty, said, “Bengaluru has witnessed growth in the luxury segment from HNIs and UHNIs, due to increasing demand in the category. ‘True Blue Realty Pvt Ltd’ are veterans in creating bespoke projects and we are very happy to have partnered with them. Our association with True Blue Napa Valley fortifies our commitment in the luxury category. We have successfully built growth momentum in the luxury category for our clients across Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru, by creating unique value propositions. We are excited to announce this partnership and take the uber luxury concept to the next level. Speaking about the partnership with Xanadu, Mr. Ramreddy Dega – Promoter said, “The luxury villa segment is picking up momentum in Bengaluru and we are excited to partner with Xanadu Realty as growth catalysts for this project. Xanadu’s experience in the luxury villa segment has been noteworthy, and we want to offer a niche value proposition to the customers. The Mediterranean styled villas cater to affluent consumers who are looking for an uber luxurious and larger than life experience. With this project we strengthen our luxury portfolio in Bengaluru.”

Inspired by Mediterranean architecture, these bungalows are themed similar to the Santa Barbara villas on Coastal California, along with Medieval Spanish Mansions. A sanctum of viridescent wonder, True Blue Napa Valley takes a leaf out of regal Napa Valley architecture and firmly establishes luxury eco-community living. Designed in progressive harmony, the 133 luxury eco-community villas are privately nestled in the lap of nature. The project boasts of associating with legendary architects Wimberly Allison Tong and Goo from California, and P Landscapes from Thailand. The meticulous interiors of True Blue Napa are curated by celebrated designers, Warner Wong from Singapore.

True Blue Napa Valley is going to be an elite and exclusive community targeting HNIs and UHNIs. The eco-community sanctum is inclusive of curated list of amenities, with the 30,000 sq. ft Clubhouse acting as the pièce de resistance. Designed in the quintessential Santa Barbara theme, outdoor and indoor amenities such as feature gardens, volleyball court, tennis court, swimming pool, mini football, golf putting etc cater to whole family.