Xanadu Realty Collaborates With Mayfair Housing For Its Mega Township, Mayfair Virar Gardens

September 21, 2022: Xanadu Realty, India’s leading business accelerator firm, has partnered with Mayfair Housing, India’s only time-bound developer, to launch two new 1500-unit clusters of Mayfair’s LARGEST TOWNSHIP development in Virar.

Mayfair Virar gardens is a well-planned mega ‘In-City’ township, just 5 mins from one of the most prominent nodes, i.e., Virar Station on Western Railway. With a total of 6 clusters across 22 acres, the development provides residents with the best of both worlds: unmatched access due to its proximity to the station with world-class amenities and living spaces that come at an unbeatable value, ideal for families who are buying their first home.

Commenting on the collaboration with Xanadu, Nayan A. Shah, CMD & CEO of Mayfair Housing, said, “Having witnessed their expertise in consumer-driven sales and marketing, we chose Xanadu, looking forward to building a desirable value proposition for our customers in Virar & beyond. Mayfair Virar Gardens is already an excellent residential choice for home buyers, with an aspirational lifestyle promise that is easily accessible from the station and also comes at an affordable price. Given Xanadu’s expertise in creating and executing large scale product launches, I feel that the team at Xanadu will help us do even better, given they have some of the brightest minds in the industry with the ability to work their way around existing missing links in the Real Estate sector.”

Speaking about the collaboration, Vikas Chaturvedi, CEO of Xanadu Group, said, “The association for Mayfair Virar Gardens is truly a match made in heaven for both sides. Mayfair Housing enjoys strong trust because of its timely delivery and transparency across projects in MMR with a strong focus on ease of buying for consumers. At the same juncture, Xanadu Realty brings in strong distribution and consumer expertise as part of its proprietary platform for large-scale township launches – ScaleX.

In the past, we have successfully accentuated micro-markets and developed a brand affinity in the suburban pockets of the MMR, Pune, and Bangalore. We are confident that this unique association will significantly impact thousands of families looking for their homes. Our partnership with Mayfair Housing indicates our growing momentum in the Real Estate space. We look forward to developing a solid synergy with Mayfair Housing for disproportionate and sustainable growth.”