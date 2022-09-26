Xanadu Realty collaborates with Raheja Universal for their landmark development – Raheja Exotica at Versova Island (Madh).

Mumbai, September 26th, 2022: Xanadu Realty, India’s leading business accelerator firm, has partnered with Raheja Universal to unveil a new phase of their exclusive project at Versova Island (Madh) – Raheja Exotica.

The Raheja Exotica project is thoughtfully designed amidst 32 acres of serenity, with a perfect blend of modern architecture and finesse. It offers a wide range of 1-4-bedroom luxury apartments. The development provides resort-like high-end amenities, including an amphitheatre. Situated at Versova Island (Madh), the product offers excellent proximity to the beach, 5-star hotels and mesmerising sea view with lots of greenery and the convenience of uncongested urban living. Raheja Universal has finished the first 4 phases of the project and plans to launch the 5th phase.

Commenting on their partnership with Xanadu Realty, Ekta Rahul Raheja, said, “We are looking forward to closely working with Xanadu. As Marketing and Sales is a specialised service, we have decided to outsource this key function for some of our projects to meet the growing business demand and grow faster while focusing our resource bandwidth on our core business model. Raheja Exotica – Verona & Siena at Versova Island (Madh) makes for the perfect business proposition for our association, given the strong potential we see in Xanadu’s strategy for this project.”

Speaking on the collaboration, Vikas Chaturvedi, CEO of Xanadu Group, said, “We are excited to collaborate with Raheja Universal and look forward to adding our expertise to the legacy and trust they bring to the table. Raheja Exotica is the perfect project to begin this association, and we are looking forward to developing strong synergies that create disproportionate growth.”