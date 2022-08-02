Xanadu Realty strengthens its leadership team, appoints Mr. K.N. Swaminathan as the CFO

Xanadu Realty, one of the leading business accelerator firms, has onboarded Mr. K.N. Swaminathan as the Chief Financial Officer to strengthen its leadership team.

An industry veteran, Mr. Swaminathan has more than 33+ years of experience in taking companies to the public markets with careful attention to detail and diligence. Prior to Xanadu Realty, he was the Group Chief Financial Officer of Kolte Patil Developers and has also worked with Reliance Communication and Lodha Group.