Xanadu Realty ties up with Poddar Housing Development Limited in a mega portfolio deal

Xanadu Realty, India’s foremost institutional growth expert to the realty sector, has tied up with Poddar Housing Development Limited (PHDL) in a mega portfolio signup deal to market the latter’s portfolio of affordable homes in Maharashtra’s Kalyan, Badlapur, and Atgaon. The development underlines a shift towards adopting an integrated sales and marketing strategy within the country’s real estate ecosystem, with more developers growing cognizant of the role that such an approach can play in driving revenues.

“We have confidence in Xanadu’s ability to generate demand and build customer confidence through innovative campaigns backed by cutting-edge technology. The realty industry in India is at the cusp of unlocking stupendous growth on the back of recent policy interventions and a digital overhaul necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic. There is also an increased impetus for home buying, as the pandemic’s impact has caused many to recognize the safety that comes with owning a property. We believe Xanadu’s keen understanding of the industry, as well as its capability to understand our business objectives, makes it the ideal partner to drive sales for our project portfolio,” said Mr. Rohitashwa Poddar, Managing Director – PHDL.

Founded in 1982, PHDL is a listed company under the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange. The company is a part of the Poddar Group, one of India’s oldest and reputed family businesses. In operation since year 1690, the Poddar family has built successful and reliable businesses in textile manufacturing, automobile tyre manufacturing, steel, real estate, and education. PHDL – its real estate arm – has delivered around 5,000 apartments in the last seven years, with a vision to meet the housing needs of all sections of society.

Speaking on the development, Mr. Vikas Chaturvedi, CEO – Xanadu Realty, said, “The Poddar name has historically been synonymous with trust and integrity. We are proud to be associated with the Group. Xanadu Reality’s approach of creating a holistic sales and marketing strategy has driven superlative results for real estate players and is a perfect fit for PHDL’s portfolio. With the government’s ongoing push for affordable housing, we believe PHDL’s projects are well-placed to capture the affordable housing market in Maharashtra, especially in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. We are looking forward to driving its growth by leveraging our in-depth market intelligence and cutting-edge, tech-driven solutions.”

Among the projects assigned with Xanadu is the Poddar Riviera in Kalyan, a grand 18.8-acre project located next to Ulhas River. Designed by the Padma Bhushan awardee architect Hafiz Contractor, the property is built to meet every desire of its residents and includes a clubhouse, 25+ amenities, and massive open spaces, among other facilities.

Xanadu will also work with PHDL for the Poddar WonderCity project in Badlapur, a high-quality, affordable housing township also designed by Mr. Contractor. The township offers residents a plethora of amenities, including a multispecialty critical care hospital, the Poddar Brio International School, multiple sports and recreational facilities, and retail and entertainment options. The township will be built using imported aluminum formwork building technology and offer holistic living to its residents in a pollution-free zone.