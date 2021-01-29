Xanadu scripts a path breaking growth story in a humbling year

Mumbai: Closing an unprecedented year on an exceptionally high, Xanadu Realty, India’s foremost institutional growth expert to the realty sector, announced their best quarterly performance since inception clocking INR 1,000 Cr for the quarter ending December.

After an initial slowdown, the country’s real estate sector managed to sustain and survive thanks to government support through stimulus packages and policy changes. Xanadu’s phenomenal performance this year went over and above survival to show unprecedented growth. The cornerstone of Xanadu’s phenomenal success in 2020 was built by creating new product categories, unlocking sluggish micro-markets, and generating consumer demand and confidence through innovation and tech.

At a time when the market was questioning demand sentiment, Xanadu saw more than 40,000 unique walk-ins and customer interactions across its sites in the second half of 2020. A year with over 25 projects, both commercial and residential, spread across the MMR region, with more than 15 developers shows that Xanadu left no stone unturned. Raunak Group, one of Xanadu’s portfolio marquee clients, ended the year as one of the top 10 developers in MMR for the first time – a proud moment for Xanadu and a testament to the long-term association with the firm.

Speaking about the results, Vikas Chaturvedi, CEO – Xanadu Group, said, “2020 proved the adage that necessity is the mother of innovation. The year was a steep learning trajectory for the Indian real estate sector and domain experts such as Xanadu were perfectly placed to capitalize on the opportunity.

Our growth and business performance during the pandemic reflect how our differentiated solutions can add value to the sector and help developers in driving business and growth. Developers took cognizance of changing consumer sensibilities and preferences. This played a key role in stressing on the importance of the institutionalized approach to the sales and marketing value chain pioneered by Xanadu to revitalize the real estate sector. Considering these trends, we are confident of empowering more real estate clients in the upcoming year.”

Xanadu’s bull run in 2020 capitalized on industry and consumer trends by adopting an inventory-agnostic approach that covered all possible bases in the realty sector. Apart from going deeper with its existing clients such as Raunak Group, with new projects and sustaining old ones, Xanadu signed up marquee clients this year like Hiranandani Group, Runwal Group, Pashmina Realty, and Ekta World for new launches.

In a year where the fundamental way of operating, marketing, and selling real estate was questioned, Xanadu marched on and broke multiple glass ceilings. Xanadu saw success in the INR 2Cr+ category in Panvel with Hiranandani Fortune City, generated volumes in the premium INR 1.5+ Cr category in Thane with T.Bhimjyani Realty, created a demand for premium homes in Kalyan with Tycoons, developed a product category called Maximum Mumbai for Ruparel Realty and are in the process of reviving the luxury category in Western Mumbai with Ekta World. In addition to success in the residential segment, Xanadu revived the commercial segment with clients such as Akshar Developers and Kamdhenu Realties in a year when commercial sales were totally written off due to the pandemic.

Another category-defining success was the creation of branded land and India’s first 100% digital launch of plotted land. Codename B.L.I.S.S by the House of Abhinandan Lodha received over 1,500 applications and was oversubscribed by 2X.

2020 was a year when Xanadu expanded its geographical coverage in MMR and also began operations in Bengaluru. Xanadu has always stressed the power of human-tech in its resource capability. Their employee strength grew by more than 70% in 2020, a sign of the firm’s growth ambitions. With new ideas and innovations across categories, geographies, and developers, Xanadu created a hard-knocking dent in the real estate market in 2020, by creating value, and unlocking sales revenues for developers in an otherwise dormant real estate environment.