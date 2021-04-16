Xavier University, Bhubaneswar: International Doctoral Congress for Media Scholars

Xavier University’s School of Communications in association with the doctoral program office of the university is organized a virtual two-day Doctoral Congress in Mass Communication (DoCoMaCo 2021) starting April 10.

The online Doctoral Congress in Mass Communication 2021 (DoCoMaCo) is a platform for doctoral scholars to participate and present their ongoing research with peers, scholars, and professors. It offers doctoral scholars a unique possibility to present and discuss their research directions, share their ideas, receive feedback, and exchange comments, create a research network and views on their work in an academic community of fellow scholars.

The inaugural event of the doctoral congress was helmed by Dr V Vijay Kumar, the Convenor, and the Acting Dean of School of Communications, who welcomed all the dignitaries and participants. He said that the program aims to support the research endeavour of media scholars. Dr Rahul Thakurta, Associate Dean (Doctoral Program), Xavier University, and Chair of the doctoral congress, gave the introductory speech and emphasized the importance of such an event encouraging scholars to present their ongoing research and receive valuable feedback.

In his inaugural address Prof Dr Fr Antony R Uvari, SJ the Chief Patron of the congress and the Vice-Chancellor of Xavier University Bhubaneswar emphasis to ‘question the question’ that enhances the quality of research. He encouraged scholars to research the media and its service to the nation and people.



Prof Fr E A Augustine, SJ, Registrar, Xavier University, and Co-Patron of the event, stressed the quality of doctoral work which could be gauged by the selection of only 25% of the papers received for the congress. Dr Fr V Arokiyadass, SJ, Chief Finance Officer, Xavier University, and Co-patron of the event, delved on the significance of media inculcating value and truth in society.

The session was also addressed by eminent international academicians. Prof. Dr Sundeep R. Muppidi, Professor of Communication, Special Assistant Provost for Strategic Initiatives, in University of Hartford, West Hartford, USA and also serves as the Editor-in-Chief of Asia Pacific Media Educator talked directly to the researchers when he said, “Select an area that you are passionate about. What it is that you are learning to be an expert at?” He also pointed at the inter-disciplinary nature of communication studies. He concluded his speech by saying, “There should not be anyone better than you in your sub-area of studies. One should think of you only to be an expert in a specific area.”

Prof. Dr Daya Thussu, Professor of International Communication, Department of Journalism, School of Communication of Hong Kong Baptist University in China and serves as the managing editor, of Global Media and Communication journal, added on to Prof Muppidi’s speech when he said, “The young researchers these days should stop being obsessed with the visual media and go back to texts.” He put across his main argument by saying, “Push the envelope with your study of research and develop an enriching work.” Dr Jyoti Ranjan Sahoo, faculty of, School of Communications, Xavier University, extended his gratitude towards all the experts and participants. Around 15 research works will be presented in the two-day event. Around 105 research scholars from all around the world are participating in the event.