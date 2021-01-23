Xavier University, Bhubaneswar is organizing the second edition TEDxXUB, where x = independently organized TED event. The event, scheduled for 23 January 2021, will witness various stakeholders, including students from the diverse schools in Xavier Fraternity.

The theme for the event is Decoding the Millennials. The theme aims to explore the varying trends and cultures that shroud the millennials. The unique mannerisms that they adopt. The creative ideas they have produced and the plethora of prominent changes that the world has seen. Millennials have seen the world grow and change at a fast rate. They have been both criticized and lauded for their ways but have always been true to their instincts.

The topics that will be covered under Decoding the Millennials are Coffee-nomics, Filters: Altering Reality, Gourmet: Transcending Borders, Power Dressing: Armour to Transforming Thoughts, and Road Less Taken.

The event will host five esteemed speakers who will be discussing the above-mentioned topics. The speakers include:

1. Varun Painter

Varun Painter is currently the Executive Editor at PowerDrift, a media production company dedicated to one mission – “To showcase Indian motoring in a way it deserves to be seen.” He is an alumnus of the University of Mumbai, where he completed his Mass Media graduation before embarking on his journey of Automotive Journalism. Although we have seen him reviewing umpteen bikes on YouTube, his personal favorite is Kawasaki “Toothless” Z800. He originally hails from Mumbai, Maharashtra, and is also a fitness enthusiast.

2. Rahul Dasgupta

Rahul Dasgupta, a NIFT graduate, has launched his eponymous label at Kolkata after working for a fashion house, Ruceru, for four years. He is embellishing men’s fashion with his aesthetics of blending classic designs with contemporary elements. Dasgupta uses traditional methods to add a modern nuance to the vintage silhouettes of clothing.

3. Swapnadip Dutta

Swapnadip Dutta is an alumnus of the Culinary Academy of India (CAI), Hyderabad. Having graduated in 2017, he is currently working at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Andamans, as Chef De Partie – Pastry. He has previously worked at Taj Deccan, Hyderabad. Mr. Dutta has attended a workshop by Pastry Chef Antonio Bachour and is passionate about making chocolates.

4. Rizwan Amlani

Rizwan Amlani is equipped with vast experience gained abroad working in Michelin Star restaurants. He brings fresh, mind-blowing caffeine products to the country. Awarded the Top Emerging Brand of 2019 by LBB, his company, Dope Coffee, focuses on quality produce and practices, exciting branding, and a love for all things cool to make itself a hub of culture and counterculture.