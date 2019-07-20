Xiaomi launches Flagship Redmi K20 series in Hyderabad

Xiaomi, India’s number one smartphone brand and smart TV brand, today announced the unveiling of its coveted Redmi K20 series in the offline market of Hyderabad with top retailers. The phones will be made available across all offline stores starting 30th July.

Redmi K20 and K20 Pro promise a flagship, high-end user experience with the latest tech powering both devices. The Redmi K20 series is designed to be ahead of the curve, and is set to catch the fancy of those who aspire to outperform everyday.

Both, Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro feature a 16.2cm (6.39) 19.5:9 full HD+ AMOLED Horizon Display with minimal bezels on all sides. Coupled with a 20MP pop-up selfie camera, the Redmi K20 series achieves an incredible 91.9% screen-to-body ratio — one of the highest in the industry. The Horizon AMOLED Display comes with 7th generation in-display fingerprint scanner and is protected by curved Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 on both phones.

Redmi K20 series introduces the beautiful Aura Prime design language, which makes it exceptionally beautiful while retaining functionality at the same time. The aesthetics department is completed by the pulsating notification LED that sits on top of the pop-up camera mechanism (tested to work at least 300,000 times) along with a stylish halo ring around the camera module. It is powered by a huge 4,000 mAh battery, which can last upto 2 days in regular usage conditions. Both the phones come with USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack and fast-charge support. Redmi K20 series comes with the highest quality standards; P2i nano-coating makes the phones splash-proof, while Gorilla® Glass 5 on the front and rear of both phones make them durable and long-lasting, beautiful pieces of tech.

Sunil Baby, Director, Offline Operations, Xiaomi India, shared, “We are thrilled to announce our all-new Redmi K20 series for our consumers in Hyderabad. As the first of our Redmi flagship series in India, Redmi K20 and K20 Pro truly redefine the ultimate flagship experience. Featuring the new pop-up camera along with an AMOLED screen, as well as an in-display fingerprint sensor, the phones offer our Mi Fans the best of cutting-edge technology with high quality at truly honest pricing. We have witnessed immense growth in Hyderabad since we started our offline sales in the city and hope that we can continue to expand our portfolio offline in order to provide an even more enhanced consumer experience through highest quality products at an honest pricing.”

Xiaomi India entered the offline market around 2 years ago, and has already seen significant growth. Xiaomi has grown to capture nearly 20% market share within the offline segment and by the end of 2019 the company aims to expand to over 10,000 retail outlets which include Mi Homes, Mi Stores, Mi Preferred Partners, and newly introduced Mi Studios. Xiaomi recently opened a Mi studio in Shamshabad, Hyderabad introducing this all-new retail initiative into the city. Currently Xiaomi has over 80 Mi Preferred Partner stores in Hyderabad alone and a total of 180+ across Telangana.

Price and Availability:

Both Redmi K20 series phones will include 18W chargers and a premium hard case worth INR 999 in the box. Users can buy 27W SonicCharge adapters from Mi.com for INR 999 at a later date.

Redmi K20 Pro is being launched at an honest price of INR 27,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and INR 30,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant.

Redmi K20 will be available for INR 21,999 for the 6GB+64GB variant and INR 23,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant.

Both phones will go on sale from 30th July across all offline stores in Hyderabad with pre- bookings starting as early as 26th July. Mi Studio, Mi Stores, Mi Preferred Partners and all leading retail chains such as Bajaj Electronics and Big C will be making the device available to users on early access.